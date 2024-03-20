This special newsletter went out to MediaNama subscribers on March 20, 2024. Welcome to this month's edition of our Talking Points newsletter, where we bring you a curated list of things to think about in tech policy: something that you can bring up to spark a discussion or debate. Why TRAI’s suggestion to use Caller Line Identification Restriction (CLIR) doesn’t work [Kamya Pandey] In February, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recommended that caller names should be displayed whenever one telecom user calls another. This service raises a lot of potential privacy concerns, which were raised when the regulator conducted a consultation on the service in 2022. Despite the concerns, TRAI decided to go ahead with recommending the service stating that the Department of Telecommunications already has a Caller Line Identification Restriction (CLIR) service that enables normal subscribers, officers of Central Intelligence Agencies and dignitaries to withhold their identities. While CLIR may hide the names of those who have registered for the service, those who have not or are unaware of the service would end up having their names accessible to anyone whom they might accidentally call. In such a case, could it really be considered an effective way for people to keep their identity private? Should AI companies be held accountable for deep fakes? [ Kamya Pandey] On February 15, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) proposed a rule prohibiting individuals’ impersonation. The FTC also requested comments on whether the revised rule should make it unlawful for an…
