“I think data privacy in an attribution platform is like that statuary warning which is there inside a smoking zone saying smoking is injurious to health", said Ashish Tiwari, a marketer for Home Credit, during a discussion about attribution models at AdTech New Delhi on March 13. Attribution models help advertisers understand how their marketing tactics and customer interactions contribute to sales. When asked about how data privacy impacts attribution models, one of the speakers, Kapil Bhonde, from the data analytics platform Adjust that enables attribution, pointed out that advertising and data privacy are often at odds, yet there remain methods to monitor customer interactions with marketing efforts in a privacy-compliant manner. “That's where the overall measurement landscape is actually changing from measuring basis, user-level data or device-level data, to a marketer’s ability to measure basis aggregate level data,” Bhonde explained. He gave the example of Apple’s app tracking transparency framework (which allows users to deny apps permission to track their activity), highlighting how its implementation let roughly 30% of users allow apps to track their activity. To enable advertisers to still promote products to app users in apps that don’t allow tracking, Apple introduced StoreKit Ad Network wherein the company “has introduced an aggregated framework of measuring those audiences". This means that while advertisers can tell how many clicks, impressions, and app installs were motivated by their marketing efforts, they don’t have access to individual user data. Adjust is applying a similar approach through incrementality, which tells marketers if…
Speakers discuss how attribution models are at crossroads with data privacy at AdTech New Delhi, 2024
The need for diverse user’s data evaluation through effective attribution models that address the lack of customer’s trust in data collection was discussed at Adtech 2024 this year.
