Spain Halts Worldcoin Data Collection for three months Amid Privacy Concerns

Cryptocurrency project Worldcoin has been put under a temporary restriction in Spain. Spain’s data protection regulator AEPD said that it received several complaints against Worldcoin’s parent company Tools for Humanity for failing to provide people with sufficient information about the project and collecting data of minors. It also received complaints about the fact that once the crypto project is given consent to process data, it cannot be withdrawn.

The temporary restriction would be in place for three months. It not only prevents Worldcoin from collecting personal data but also blocks the data that they have collected in the country so far.

The Spanish data protection regulator pointed out that the processing of biometric data merits special protection under the European Union’s General Data Protection Rules (GDPR) and that as such, this measure is aimed at ensuring the “immediate cessation of such processing of personal data, preventing its possible transfer to third parties and safeguarding the fundamental right to the protection of personal data.”

Worldcoin responded to the situation by saying that it operates lawfully and is under close supervision of the Bavarian data protection authority (BayLDA)—the regulatory body responsible for the oversight of its GDPR compliance in the EU. It claimed that the AEPD was “circumventing established procedures under GDPR” with its actions. It further mentioned that AEPD was spreading inaccurate information about the project after Worldcoin had been making efforts to provide them with an accurate view of the project for months.

What is Worldcoin?

Worldcoin is a cryptocurrency project launched in July last year. The project consists of two parts—“a privacy-preserving digital identity (World ID) and, where laws allow, a digital currency (WLD) received simply for being human.” The World IDs are created by verifying users’ biometric information and scanning their face and iris through a biometric device called an Orb.

The project is touted as an attempt to provide a reliable solution to distinguish humans from artificial intelligence (AI) online and to eventually provide people with an AI-funded universal basic income .

How safe is Worldcoin?

While the AEPD said that users cannot withdraw consent once they submit their personal data, Worldcoin says otherwise. “If you choose to back up your biometric data with us, you may revoke your consent [emphasis ours] at any time and the data will be deleted,” its website states. The company also provides users with a consent form that users can go through before they hand over their biometric data to the company.

The form says that you can sign up for the Worldcoin app without Orb’s biometric verification as well, but if you choose to follow this route, “you will not be able to use certain features in the App, such as claiming your share of WLD for free.” If you agree to undergo an Orb verification, you allow Worldcoin to “collect images of your irises, eyes, and face…” It further mentions that the Image Data is deleted after the Orb creates the IrisCode based on your iris image. However, once a unique iris code is created, it “cannot be deleted anymore (if we were to delete it, the proof of uniqueness would not work),” the consent form reads. So the company is making sure that those handing over their biometric data are doing so in an informed manner.

But are these consent-seeking practices adequately executed?

Before Worldcoin stopped collecting iris scans in India last year, MediaNama’s team visited two of its kiosks placed in Delhi metro stations. On speaking to those manning these kiosks , we found that while the crypto project gave you free crypto tokens in exchange for an iris scan, they didn’t explain the details of the consent form or how the project handles people’s biometric data. If Worldcoin followed similar data collection practices in Spain, users would have been left do to the leg work of looking into the project’s data management practices by themselves, warranting the complaints the regulator received.

