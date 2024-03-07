wordpress blog stats
Sharing publicly available information not doxing: Delhi High Court

Noting the “dearth of literature” on doxing in the Indian context, Justice Pratibha Singh observed that “the Court has to strike a delicate balance between access to open information and safeguarding of privacy.”

Published

The Delhi High Court recently ordered social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to take down content revealing private and professional details of a woman but ruled that the action did not qualify as doxing as the information was already publicly available, reported Bar and Bench.

The plaintiff, a woman, had her personal and professional details shared by X users due to her comments criticising Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi Adityanath. She started facing harassment by accounts like Squint Neon, who have a history of harassment and sharing people’s private information on social media platforms. Her professional identity, photographs, and images were disclosed publicly. The woman argued in her case with Delhi HC that the tweets constituted doxing as her private information was leaked. In an order passed on February 28, 2024,  Justice Prathiba Singh ruled that X must take down the tweets that made offensive, derogatory, and defamatory comments against the woman. However, the judge did not believe it to be doxing.

What is doxing in the Indian context?

Justice Singh pointed out that “Doxing hasn’t been defined in the Indian legal landscape, nor has it been made a statutory offence in India.” However, the judge argues that this does not mean cases of doxing must be disregarded.

“Aggrieved parties/ individuals in cases of Doxing cannot be rendered remedy-less, because the individual would have suffered an injury as the privacy of the individual is breached. The dearth of literature on this subject in the Indian Context does not prevent this Court from resorting to the law of torts to balance the scales of justice as also to provide reliefs under the laws of privacy,” Justice Singh said.

She stressed the dangers of doxing saying, “Doxing is different from other forms of cyber-bullying and cyber harassment as the risk of putting the subject in physical danger increases exponentially,” adding that, “acts of doxing if permitted to go unchecked could result in a violation of privacy.”

However, she observed that friction is caused by private information being publicly accessible. She debated the validity of charging someone for revealing private information, when the information they shared is publicly available. She explained this dilemma by saying: “When a potential offender gets hold of the subject’s personal information, such as where she lives, it becomes easier for him to translate online threats into real life violence. On the other hand, however, any information which is openly available or accessible is used for legitimate purposes, there can be no complaint. Thus, the Court has to strike a delicate balance between access to open information and safeguarding of privacy.”

Why was this case not doxing?

In this case, the court ruled that the “present case does not constitute a suit against doxing as the identity was not completely anonymous.” This was because, the courts noted, her X account “beared [sic] the same initials as her name and her photograph has also been posted as the display picture of her twitter [now X] handle.” However, the court did rule that the tweets harassing the women should be taken down by the platform “in terms of the intermediary guidelines [IT Rules].”

Why the debate about public vs private information matters

This case raises interesting questions on what constitutes “public information.” The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, which is made to protect the data privacy of citizens, specifically mentions not applying to “personal data that is made or caused to be made publicly available.” This includes information shared on social media. This raises important questions:

  • Are laws required to protect citizens from their publicly available data being used against them?
  • Why isn’t the active effort to reveal one’s personal data a violation of privacy?
  • Should there be stricter laws regarding the access to personal data?

