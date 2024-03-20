wordpress blog stats
Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale Writes to IT Ministry Seeking Information on Viksit Bharat Sampark WhatsApp Message

The message from the WhatsApp account in question contains a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking citizen feedback and suggestions for welfare plans.

Published

Indian Member of Parliament Saket Gokhale has written to the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) seeking information regarding a WhatsApp message sent to millions of Indians and non-Indians, from ‘Viksit Bharat Sampark’– a verified account registered with the MeitY.

In the last couple of days, several Indian citizens have received a WhatsApp message from a business account called Viksit Bharat Sampark linked with number +91 9275536545. The message contains a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking citizen feedback and suggestions for welfare plans. Many non-Indians flagged on social media platforms that even non-Indian citizens have received the message.

https://twitter.com/beastoftraal/status/1769615058559271116

What has MP Saket Gokhale asked MeitY?

Pointing out that the Model Code of Conduct for 2024 Lok Sabha elections has kicked in, Gokhale wrote to S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, seeking details for the following:

  • Database of mobile numbers used for disseminating the WhatsApp message
  • Total number of ‘Viksit Bharat Sampark’ WhatsApp messages sent out as part of the campaign by MeitY
  • Total number of individuals/mobile numbers that received the message after 16:30 hrs on February 16, 2024, when the Election Commission of India announced the polling dates for the upcoming elections.

Given that the issue pertains to the Lok Sabha elections and is urgent, the MP has asked the government to furnish the information within 48 hours.

What’s raising eyebrows?

The message, said to be from the government, has raised privacy concerns among those who have received it, especially foreign recipients. While Indian citizens regularly receive texts from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and the government regarding disaster relief responses, and other emergency situations, broadcasting a message via WhatsApp without appropriate mechanism for consent certainly raises questions. The Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) has also enquired into how the MeitY acquired access to a large database of WhatsApp numbers, and regarding the money spent on the campaign.

Secondly, the Model Code of Conduct for elections in India prohibits the party in power from using its power to issue advertisements “at the cost of public exchequer in the newspapers and other media and the misuse of official mass media during the election period for partisan coverage of political news and publicity regarding achievements with a view to furthering the prospects of the party in power,” directing the same to be “scrupulously avoided”. While one cannot be certain about the intent of the message, the fact that the government was able to spam non-Indians as well demands inquiry into the databases that were accessed, pointing to violation of privacy rights.

Written By

Curious about the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. For story tips, please feel free to reach out at sarasvati@medianama.com

