Florida Governor Signs Bill To Restrict Social Media Usage To Under-14 Teenagers

The Governor earlier vetoed a plan to ban social media usage for under 16 people saying it comes in the way of parents rights.

Published

(Picture Courtesy: x.com/@GovRonDeSantis)

With Governor Ron DeSantis signing the contested HB3 bill on March 26, Florida has now become the first U.S. state to effectively bar those under 14 years of age from signing up on any social media platform in the state, as per a New York Times report. The bill, which is expected to face legal challenges as per some reports, is part of a growing push by states to protect young people from potential risks on social media related to mental health and online safety.

“Social media harms children in a variety of ways,” a press release from DeSantis’ office noted. “HB 3 gives parents a greater ability to protect their children,” it further observed.

According to the New York Times report, at a press conference, the Republican governor hailed the measure as helping parents navigate the “difficult terrain” of raising kids in the digital age, reportedly arguing that “being buried” in devices was not the healthiest way for children to grow up.

Why it Matters

In addition to the prohibition for under-14s, the Florida statute also requires social media companies to obtain parental consent before allowing 14 and 15-year-olds to open accounts, as well as requiring platforms to terminate accounts which they believe belong to users below the required age.

The legislation is likely to face resistance from tech industry groups, with Federal judges in several other states, of late, stopping less restrictive but similar laws on grounds of free speech violation after NetChoice, an industry body representing companies including the likes of Meta, Snap and TikTok, filed lawsuits regarding the same.

Notably, the Florida state Legislature, earlier in February this year, brought in a bill to have children under the age of 16 banned from social media completely, which DeSantis vetoed at the time, saying it restricted the rights of parents.

Apart from social media platforms, the current law also calls for online pornography platforms to implement age verification to prevent minors from accessing such content.

A major push to ensure children’s safety came in December 2023, as more than 200 organisations sent a letter to Chuck Schumer, Majority Leader of the United States Senate, to schedule a vote on the Kids Online Safety Act, which sought to create liability for platforms which recommend content to minors that can lead to negative mental health effects.

This was followed by Senate hearings in December, where lawmakers blasted Facebook  as well as Instagram executives for failing to check the effect the platforms had on the mental health of teenagers. Eventually, Meta in January announced it would further restrict the content visible to teens on these platforms.

Major apps like Facebook and Instagram already prohibit kids’ accounts for under-13s, in compliance with the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. But regulators say millions of underage users circumvent these policies by falsely giving older birth dates when signing up.

The headline was edited for clarity based on editorial inputs on 27/03/2024 at 4:30 pm.

