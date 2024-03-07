Video: Why Reddit’s Data Deal with Google for AI Sparks Ethical Concerns About AI Training

It’s been reported that Reddit has signed a deal to make its content available for training Google’s AI models. While neither Reddit nor Google has confirmed the deal, Reddit has recently filed for its initial public offering (IPO), where it states that it has negotiated “data agreements with a small number of partners” for AI training purposes. This deal highlights Reddit’s strategic positioning and its recognition of the inherent value in its user-generated content—your data.

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman has been vocal about the importance of not giving away Reddit’s data freely, especially considering the depth and personal nature of the content shared by its users. Well, Reddit is full of conversations between users, which can be silly, funny, wacky, and sometimes profound. These are your conversations on Reddit. AI chatbots become conversational because they are trained on how we speak to each other or chat with each online. You know there’s an old saying that if something is available for free, then you are the product. This basically proves it: your data, and what you say on Reddit, is actually their product.

In this video, MediaNama Founder-Editor explores Reddit’s move and raises critical questions about the ethical issues with existing AI training practices.

