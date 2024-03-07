wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Video: Why Reddit’s Data Deal with Google for AI Sparks Ethical Concerns About AI Training

Reddit is full of conversations between users, which can be silly, funny, wacky and sometimes profound.

Published

It’s been reported that Reddit has signed a deal to make its content available for training Google’s AI models. While neither Reddit nor Google has confirmed the deal, Reddit has recently filed for its initial public offering (IPO), where it states that it has negotiated “data agreements with a small number of partners” for AI training purposes. This deal highlights Reddit’s strategic positioning and its recognition of the inherent value in its user-generated content—your data.

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman has been vocal about the importance of not giving away Reddit’s data freely, especially considering the depth and personal nature of the content shared by its users. Well, Reddit is full of conversations between users, which can be silly, funny, wacky, and sometimes profound. These are your conversations on Reddit. AI chatbots become conversational because they are trained on how we speak to each other or chat with each online. You know there’s an old saying that if something is available for free, then you are the product. This basically proves it: your data, and what you say on Reddit, is actually their product.

In this video, MediaNama Founder-Editor explores Reddit’s move and raises critical questions about the ethical issues with existing AI training practices.

Watch the full video here:

Also Read: 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Curious about the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. For story tips, please feel free to reach out at sarasvati@medianama.com

Free Reads

Supreme Court

News

National Investigation Agency asks for ‘house arrest’ expenses from Bhima Koregaon case accused

Bhima Koregaon case accused Gautam Navlakha faces an unprecedented one crore surveillance fee demand, raising questions about legal precedents and civil liberties.

53 mins ago

News

Tamil Nadu IT Dept’s ICT Academy Issues Tender Seeking AI-Powered Education Services For Government Colleges

The ICTACT is a non-profit organisation under the Department of Information Technology and Digital Services, Government of Tamil Nadu.

3 hours ago
Flipkart Cmn Flipkart Cmn

News

Flipkart considering a quick commerce platform to counter Blinkit and Zepto

Walmart-owned Indian ecommerce platform is cashing in the booming quick commerce sector by introducing 10-15 minutes delivery service in 20 cities.

3 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ