The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 7 amended its debit and credit cards guidelines initially published in April last year. and answered Frequently Asked Questions related to various provisions in the guidelines. The central bank originally notified the guidelines for the issuance of credit cards and debit cards in April 2022 and you can find a summary of the original provisions here. Below are the new changes added to the card guidelines that card issuers need to follow: Monitoring of business credit card usage: According to the new guidelines, Business credit cards are only allowed for business expenses and card issuers have been asked to put in place an effective mechanism to monitor the end use of funds. This requirement comes at a time when RBI placed restrictions on Visa forbidding the use of business cards for making payments to non-card accepting entities via third-party fintech companies. Changes in credit card closure delay charges: If card issuers fail to complete the process of closure within seven working days, they are liable to pay the cardholder a penalty of ₹500 per calendar day of delay. Earlier the word "calendar" wasn't mentioned, resulting in misinterpretations that the penalty was only applicable per business day of delay. More than once modifications in the billing cycle: Cardholders must be provided an option to modify the billing cycle of the credit card at least once, at the cardholders’ convenience. Earlier, this provision said that issuers must provide "a one-time option" for cycle change,…
News
RBI amends credit and debit card guidelines: What’s new?
The Reserve of Bank India has issued fresh changes to debit and credit cards guidelines including card renewal declination and business credit card monitoring features.
Latest Headlines
- BREAKING: Bombay High Court rejects stay on Fact-Checking Unit notification March 11, 2024
- Porn Platforms Challenge EU’s Digital Services Act in Court: Report March 11, 2024
- Why did Microsoft’s Copilot block prompts to avoid generation of problematic images? March 11, 2024
- Army Chief General discusses incorporating AI in the Indian Military at NDTV Defence Summit March 11, 2024
- Italy’s Privacy Regulator Asks OpenAI to Furnish Details on Users’ Data Usage to Create Sora March 11, 2024
Free Reads
News
Justice A S Chandurkar rejected the interim relief sought by petitioners and refused the stay on the formation of the fact-checking unit.
News
After Amazon, porn platforms are up against the EU Digital Services Act for wrongfully classifying them and forcing them to comply to specific rules.
News
Copilot banned prompts related to abortion to keep the AI tool from creating malicious content. But are prompts the real issue here?
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...