RBI amends credit and debit card guidelines: What’s new?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 7 amended its debit and credit cards guidelines initially published in April last year. and answered Frequently Asked Questions related to various provisions in the guidelines. The central bank originally notified the guidelines for the issuance of credit cards and debit cards in April 2022 and you can find a summary of the original provisions here. Below are the new changes added to the card guidelines that card issuers need to follow: Monitoring of business credit card usage: According to the new guidelines, Business credit cards are only allowed for business expenses and card issuers have been asked to put in place an effective mechanism to monitor the end use of funds. This requirement comes at a time when RBI placed restrictions on Visa forbidding the use of business cards for making payments to non-card accepting entities via third-party fintech companies. Changes in credit card closure delay charges: If card issuers fail to complete the process of closure within seven working days, they are liable to pay the cardholder a penalty of ₹500 per calendar day of delay. Earlier the word "calendar" wasn't mentioned, resulting in misinterpretations that the penalty was only applicable per business day of delay. More than once modifications in the billing cycle: Cardholders must be provided an option to modify the billing cycle of the credit card at least once, at the cardholders’ convenience. Earlier, this provision said that issuers must provide "a one-time option" for cycle change,…

