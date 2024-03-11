Porn platforms XVideos, Pornhub, and Stripchat have filed a case against the European Commission in the European Union's general court over obligations under the Digital Services Act (DSA), according to a report by Politico. Of the three, Pornhub and Stripchat are contesting their classification as very large online platforms (VLOPs) under DSA. Furthermore, Pornhub and XVideos have asked the court to pause a rule that requires them to create public records of the ads running on their platform. What are VLOPs under the Digital Services Act: According to the DSA classification of online platforms based on monthly users, VLOPs are platforms with more than 45 million monthly users in the EU. These platforms are required to: implement age verification mechanisms to prevent children from accessing pornographic content ensure that users have clear information about why they're being recommended certain kinds of content allow users to report illegal content ensure that ads based on a user’s sensitive data cannot be displayed—this includes data on their political opinions, ethnic origin, or sexual orientation that ads are labelled and that users are informed about who is promoting the ad ensure diligent moderation of content Pornhub, Stripchat, and XVideos were categorized as VLOPs by the European Commission in December 2023. While XVideos says that it has 85 million monthly users, Pornhub denied the classification of a VLOP, saying that it has 33 million monthly users in the EU as of January 31, 2024. StripChat also put up similar statistics in defence, revealing it had only 32…
News
Porn Platforms Challenge EU’s Digital Services Act in Court: Report
After Amazon, porn platforms are up against the EU Digital Services Act for wrongfully classifying them and forcing them to comply to specific rules.
