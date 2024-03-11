wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

Porn Platforms Challenge EU’s Digital Services Act in Court: Report

After Amazon, porn platforms are up against the EU Digital Services Act for wrongfully classifying them and forcing them to comply to specific rules.

Published

Porn platforms XVideos, Pornhub, and Stripchat have filed a case against the European Commission in the European Union's general court over obligations under the Digital Services Act (DSA), according to a report by Politico. Of the three, Pornhub and Stripchat are contesting their classification as very large online platforms (VLOPs) under DSA. Furthermore, Pornhub and XVideos have asked the court to pause a rule that requires them to create public records of the ads running on their platform. What are VLOPs under the Digital Services Act: According to the DSA classification of online platforms based on monthly users, VLOPs are platforms with more than 45 million monthly users in the EU. These platforms are required to: implement age verification mechanisms to prevent children from accessing pornographic content ensure that users have clear information about why they're being recommended certain kinds of content allow users to report illegal content ensure that ads based on a user’s sensitive data cannot be displayed—this includes data on their political opinions, ethnic origin, or sexual orientation that ads are labelled and that users are informed about who is promoting the ad ensure diligent moderation of content Pornhub, Stripchat, and XVideos were categorized as VLOPs by the European Commission in December 2023. While XVideos says that it has 85 million monthly users, Pornhub denied the classification of a VLOP, saying that it has 33 million monthly users in the EU as of January 31, 2024. StripChat also put up similar statistics in defence, revealing it had only 32…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

BREAKING: Bombay High Court rejects stay on Fact-Checking Unit notification

Justice A S Chandurkar rejected the interim relief sought by petitioners and refused the stay on the formation of the fact-checking unit.

4 mins ago

News

Porn Platforms Challenge EU’s Digital Services Act in Court: Report

After Amazon, porn platforms are up against the EU Digital Services Act for wrongfully classifying them and forcing them to comply to specific rules.

15 mins ago

News

Why did Microsoft’s Copilot block prompts to avoid generation of problematic images?

Copilot banned prompts related to abortion to keep the AI tool from creating malicious content. But are prompts the real issue here?

58 mins ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ