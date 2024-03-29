PhonePe introduces UPI payments on UAE’s Neopay terminals

PhonePe has announced that its users can use its UPI services for payments in the UAE at Neopay terminals, through the payment subsidiary, Mashreq Bank. PhonePe stated that while using PhonePay’s services with Neopay, users’ accounts will be debited in INR and will show the currency exchange rate. They also shared that NRIs with UAE mobile numbers can download the PhonePe App and link their existing NRE and NRO accounts to facilitate payments. Additionally, PhonePe said that it will also introduce inward remittance services once the corridor for inward remittances is enabled. This would facilitate the elimination of the need for details such as bank account numbers and IFSC codes, they said. In 2023, PhonePe announced that it supported international payments in UAE, Singapore, Nepal, and Bhutan with all international merchants that had a local QR code.

PhonePe explained that this collaboration with UAE’s Mashreq Bank was facilitated through Mashreq’s partnership with NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI)’s international wing. “This partnership encourages fintech collaboration and unifies the ecosystem to streamline payment processes for Indian travelers to UAE,” said Anubhav Sharma, Deputy Chief of Partnership Business Development and Marketing at NIPL. Vibhor Mundhada, CEO of Neopay at Mashreq said that the collaboration with PhonePe will offer payment solutions for Indian tourists and visitors in the UAE, “helping further cement the already strong financial relations between the two countries.”

UPI in UAE

NIPL has long-held ambitions to extend UPI offerings internationally . UPI was first extended in UAE in 2022 when the NIPL collaborated with Neopay to accept BHIM UPI. Additionally, in August 2021, NIPL announced a partnership with LuLu Financial Holdings to offer real-time remittances to India from the UAE. Aside from the NIPL’s partnerships, RBI has taken steps to introduce UPI in the UAE. In July 2023, the Reserve Bank of India and the Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE) signed an MoU that focused majorly on payments. The MoU called for:

Linking the respective Fast Payment Systems (FPS) (Unified Payments Interface (UPI) of India with Instant Payment Platform (IPP))-enabling the users in either country to make fast, convenient, safe, and cost-effective cross-border funds transfers.

Linking the respective Card Switches (RuPay switch and UAESWITCH)- facilitating the mutual acceptance of domestic cards and processing of card transactions

Exploring the linking of payments messaging systems i.e., the Structured Financial Messaging System (SFMS) of India with the messaging system in the UAE– facilitating the bilateral financial messaging between the two countries.

In accordance with the MoU, in February 2023, India and the UAE signed an agreement to interlink UPI and UAE’s instant payment platform AANI, interlinking payment and messaging systems. Additionally, the two countries agreed to inter-link domestic debit/credit cards RuPay (India) with JAYWAN (UAE).

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!