Paytm receives NPCI approval to continue its UPI functions in partnership with other banks

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates UPI, granted approval to Paytm to continue its UPI functions in partnership with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and YES Bank.

Earlier, Paytm relied on the license and banking services of Paytm Payments Bank for offering UPI on the Paytm app. However, the Reserve Bank of India in January placed major restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank, including asking it to stop its UPI services. The lacuna left by Paytm Payments Bank created lots of uncertainty for merchants and customers using UPI on Paytm, but now that Paytm has the approval from NPCI to function as a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) as well as the backing of multiple banks, UPI services should continue as usual on the Paytm app.

YES Bank will take over a significant chunk of the UPI operations, acting as the merchant acquiring bank for existing and new Paytm UPI merchants. The @paytm UPI handle, which earlier belonged to Paytm Payments Bank, will be redirected to YES Bank, NPCI said.

The NPCI has advised Paytm to complete the migration for all existing handles and mandates to the new banks at the earliest.

Paytm is also relying on Axis Bank for pooling the funds received by merchants. In February, Paytm informed that it had opened a nodal (or escrow) account with Axis Bank to support its UPI and POS services. Essentially, this nodal account will receive and pool all payments from customers who scan a Paytm QR code or swipe on a Paytm card machine and later transfer the payment to the merchant’s bank account. Earlier, Paytm held this nodal account with Paytm Payments Bank.

Paytm Payments Bank account, Paytm Wallet, FASTag, and NCMC will face restrictions from today: While Paytm UPI will continue as usual, Paytm Payments Bank account, Paytm Wallet, Paytm FASTag, and Paytm National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) can only be used until the remaining balance, starting today (March 15). The RBI and other authorities have advised users to get new FASTags and NCMCs issued by other banks. Merchants that received UPI and PoS payments in a Paytm Payments Bank account must change to other banks as well.

