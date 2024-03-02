wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Paytm discontinues its agreements with Paytm Payments Bank

The move can be seen as an attempt by Paytm to distance itself from the troubled Paytm Payments Bank, which has been significantly restricted by the RBI from carrying out any payments or financial activities.

Published

Paytm on March 1 informed its investors that the company had discontinued various inter-company agreements with its associate entity, Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL). This comes a few days after Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma resigned as non-executive chairman of PPBL and Paytm removed its nominee from the PPBL Board as well.

While Paytm claims that both these moves are to make PPBL more independent in its operations, they are also an attempt by Paytm to distance itself from the troubled Paytm Payments Bank, which has been significantly restricted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from carrying out any payments or financial activities after the central bank found “persistent non-compliance and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank.”

What agreements did Paytm and Paytm Payments Bank have: Paytm Payments Bank provided most of the payment and banking services on the Paytm app including UPI, Paytm Wallet, FASTag, National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), etc. All these services on the Paytm app were interrupted following the RBI restrictions and Paytm is working with new banking partners to keep these services running as usual for Paytm app users. The company has already shifted its nodal account to Axis Bank and is reportedly working with Yes Bank and Axis Bank to provide UPI services.

Paytm still owns 49 percent of PPBL: Despite the cancelling of agreements, Paytm is still tied to Paytm Payments Bank because of its ownership stake. One 97 Communications, the owner of Paytm, owns a 49 percent stake in PPBL while Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma owns the rest.

For more on what’s going on with Paytm and Paytm Payments Bank, here’s our detailed coverage:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

Paytm Payments Bank fined Rs 5.49 crores for violating anti-money laundering law

Paytm has started distancing itself from PPBL in light of the current negative spotlight on PPBL.

26 mins ago

News

Paytm discontinues its agreements with Paytm Payments Bank

The move can be seen as an attempt by Paytm to distance itself from the troubled Paytm Payments Bank, which has been significantly restricted...

1 hour ago

News

European media groups sue Google for $2.3 billion over digital ad losses

"Without Google’s abuse of its dominant position, the media companies would have received significantly higher revenues from advertising and paid lower fees for ad...

18 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

2 days ago

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ