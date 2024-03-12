Partnership with Reliance gives Disney a chance to grow its business: Disney CEO Robert Iger says

We missed this earlier: "We wanted to stay in India. We made a big investment in India when we purchased the assets of 21st Century Fox. We're one of the biggest media companies in India. But even though it's the most populous country in the world, and we felt we want to be there because of that, we also know that there are challenges in that market," Disney's chief executive officer, Robert Iger, said, explaining the rationale behind Disney India's merger with Reliance during the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 5. Disney and Reliance announced the merger of their digital streaming and television businesses in India on February 28 after months of speculation surrounding the deal. Reliance holds a 16.34% stake in the duo's joint venture, and the remainder of the shares are split between Disney and Viacom 18 (Note: Reliance holds a majority stake in Viacom 18), with the two owning 36.84% and 46.82% of the shares, respectively. Iger mentioned that in partnering with Reliance, Disney has ended up owning part of a bigger company. "So, it's kind of the best of both worlds. We stay in the market at a significant level. We have a very good partner in Reliance, and we get to have a chance of growing a business and lowering the risk of doing so," he said. Some context: Disney had been looking at ways to strengthen its bottom line in India as far back as the fourth quarter of 2023.…

