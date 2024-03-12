We missed this earlier: "We wanted to stay in India. We made a big investment in India when we purchased the assets of 21st Century Fox. We're one of the biggest media companies in India. But even though it's the most populous country in the world, and we felt we want to be there because of that, we also know that there are challenges in that market," Disney's chief executive officer, Robert Iger, said, explaining the rationale behind Disney India's merger with Reliance during the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 5. Disney and Reliance announced the merger of their digital streaming and television businesses in India on February 28 after months of speculation surrounding the deal. Reliance holds a 16.34% stake in the duo's joint venture, and the remainder of the shares are split between Disney and Viacom 18 (Note: Reliance holds a majority stake in Viacom 18), with the two owning 36.84% and 46.82% of the shares, respectively. Iger mentioned that in partnering with Reliance, Disney has ended up owning part of a bigger company. "So, it's kind of the best of both worlds. We stay in the market at a significant level. We have a very good partner in Reliance, and we get to have a chance of growing a business and lowering the risk of doing so," he said. Some context: Disney had been looking at ways to strengthen its bottom line in India as far back as the fourth quarter of 2023.…
News
Partnership with Reliance gives Disney a chance to grow its business: Disney CEO Robert Iger says
Disney had been looking at ways to strengthen its bottom line in India as far back as the fourth quarter of 2023.
Latest Headlines
- Airbnb prohibits indoor security cameras in common areas March 12, 2024
- Video: Briefing Call On IT Ministry’s AI Advisory March 12, 2024
- India’s content appetite perfect for Connected TV: Google TV Platforms Vice President at FICCI Frames 2024 March 12, 2024
- Midjourney is banning Stability AI employees from accessing its models Over Data Scraping Allegations March 12, 2024
- Car Makers Sharing Drivers’ Data With Insurance Companies Spark Privacy Concerns March 12, 2024
Free Reads
News
Midjourney is banning Stability AI employees from accessing its models Over Data Scraping Allegations
Stability AI's founder and CEO Emad Mostaque has denied claims of data scraping, saying that his company has been using synthetic data and other...
News
A new set of privacy concerns has emerged as reports of car makers sharing drivers' data with car insurers, indicating a possible effect on...
News
OpenAI, as per reports, has noted that Musk’s allegations are “complicated, highly technical, and span nearly a decade”, requesting the court to designate the...
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...