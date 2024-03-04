wordpress blog stats
OpenAI sued for copyright infringement The Intercept, Raw Story and AlterNet

The outlets claim that ChatGPT will sometimes, "regurgitate verbatim or nearly verbatim copyright-protected works of journalism without providing author, title, copyright, or terms of use information contained in those works."

Published

OpenAI and Microsoft have been sued by digital news outlets, The Intercept, Raw Story and AlterNet, for alleged copyright infringement. The outlets accused ChatGPT of sharing their published news content as its own. “When providing responses, ChatGPT gives the impression that it is an all-knowing, “intelligent” source of the information being provided, when in reality, the responses are frequently based on copyrighted works of journalism that ChatGPT simply mimics”, read one lawsuit. Further, they allege that this is because the models trained on their content are trained to remove these signifiers. The outlets claim that ChatGPT will sometimes, “regurgitate verbatim or nearly verbatim copyright-protected works of journalism without providing author, title, copyright, or terms of use information contained in those works.” Thus they believe they are owed compensation.

Here are some of the arguments that they made in their lawsuit:

  • OpenAI chose to not give credit

The outlets argued that not attributing journalists’ work is an informed decision made by OpenAI. The lawsuit states that while data training their models on works of journalism, OpenAI had a choice to either  train the model with the appropriate “copyright management information” or to  “strip away” the copyright information. Since OpenAI chose not to display copyright information, they believe OpenAI trained ChatGPT, “not to acknowledge or respect copyright, not to notify ChatGPT users when the responses they received were protected by journalists’ copyrights, and not to provide attribution when using the works of human journalists.”

  • OpenAI’s previous deals respecting copyright

Further, the outlets explain that OpenAI has previously acknowledged the importance of copyright and proper attribution with other copyright owners, and thus they are owed the same. They bring attention to the fact that ChatGPT requires a license to train on copyrighted works in some instances and “have entered licensing agreements with large copyright owners such as Associated Press and Axel Springer.” They also point out that in 2023, ChatGPT created tools to allow copyright owners to block their work from being incorporated into training sets. They mention these examples to claim that OpenAI, “had reason to know that use of copyrighted material in their training sets is copyright infringement.”

  • OpenAI were aware that users would be unhappy with copyright infringement

The lawsuit also alleges that by not attributing, ChatGPT gained a higher revenue. This is because they believe that ChatGPT, “would be less popular and would generate less revenue if users believed that ChatGPT responses violated third-party copyrights or if users were otherwise concerned about further distributing ChatGPT responses.” They explain that ChatGPT’s responses are often distributed by users, which in turn increases OpenAI’s revenue. Therefore, they claim that if users were aware that ChatGPT was using copyrighted material they would be unwilling to distribute it for fear of being accused of copyright infringement. Thus, they claim ChatGPT does not sufficiently attribute journalists and copyright owners to preserve their high revenue.

Accusations against Microsoft

OpenAI and Microsoft extended a partnership in 2023, where Microsoft would provide resources for OpenAI to train more AI models. While, Raw Story and AlterNet’s joint lawsuit does not mention Microsoft, Intercept accuses Microsoft of being complicit in copyright infringement. “Microsoft created and hosted the data centers used to develop ChatGPT”, says the lawsuit.  Thus, they claim that this makes Microsoft liable for copyright infringement too. “Microsoft intentionally removed author, title, copyright notice, and terms of use information from Plaintiff’s copyrighted works in creating ChatGPT and Bing Copilot training sets,” said the filing.

 Neither OpenAI nor Microsoft have responded to the allegations put forward in the lawsuit.

OpenAI and the New York Times

Similar allegations were brought against OpenAI by the New York Times in December 2023. The news publisher alleged that ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing Co-pilot could “generate output that recites Times content verbatim, closely summarizes it, and mimics its expressive style.” They stated that this had caused them a loss in subscription, licensing, advertising, and affiliate revenue.

OpenAI responded to these allegations, claiming that they disagreed with these claims. OpenAI accused NYT  of manipulating prompts or cherry-picking their answers to make it seem like they were regurgitating their articles. They also claimed that memorisation and regurgitation of work is rare and something they were “continually making progress on.” OpenAI filed a motion to dismiss the NYT lawsuit on  February 26.

Notably, OpenAI claimed that training models based on publicly available internet content is fair use. Thus, protecting them from copyright infringement. Finally, they pointed to their various partnerships with news publishers Associated Press, Axel Springer, American Journalism Project and NYU, claiming that they were supporting journalists.

OpenAI sued for copyright infringement The Intercept, Raw Story and AlterNet

