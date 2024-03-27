Open Letter calls for Meta to keep CrowdTangle functioning during 2024 elections

Following the announcement that Meta is shutting down its social research tool CrowdTangle, an open letter with over 100 signatories has asked Meta to keep CrowdTangle functioning in 2024 ahead of major elections worldwide. Led by the Mozilla Foundation, the letter signed by research organizations, advocacy groups, and watchdogs, said that “Meta’s decision effectively prohibits the outside world, including election integrity experts, from seeing what’s happening on Facebook and Instagram — during the biggest election year on record.” What is CrowdTangle? Acquired by Meta in 2016, CrowdTangle is a public insights tool. A blog post by them explains, [CrowdTangle] helps publishers, journalists, researchers, fact-checkers and more follow, analyze, and report on what's happening across social media. It makes public content from Pages, Groups, Instagram accounts, and popular subreddits more discoverable, and engagement data on that content, (i.e. shares, views, comments, and reactions) easy to sort through at scale. CrowdTangle has been an important source for researchers to track social media engagement data and analytics. A notable instance of CrowdTangle being used to tackle misinformation was reported by Bloomberg when in 2022, a voter advocacy group Common Cause spotted posts in the US falsely accusing a woman of committing voter fraud by dropping off ballots in bulk. They were able to successfully alert Meta and Twitter of this. What does the letter ask for? On 14 March, Meta announced that it would shut down CrowdTangle’s functions on 14 August 2024. It also directed users to apply for access to their new…

