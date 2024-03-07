The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates UPI, met with payment industry executives on March 5 to discuss ways to reduce concentration risk in UPI by promoting smaller UPI apps, the Economic Times reported. Among the ideas discussed were specialised incentive structures for small players and a sort of reservation system among third-party apps, the outlet reported, but did not elaborate. The fact that two companies, PhonePe and Google Pay, dominate the UPI space is not news. Together, they've commanded over 80% of the total UPI volume for years now. Most recently, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, in its report on digital payments, urged the government to do more to promote local fintech entities, noting that two foreign entities dominate the space. The NPCI itself took cognisance of the dominance of PhonePe and Google Pay as early as November 2020, when it announced a 30 percent volume cap on market share per app. NPCI initially gave existing players until December 2022 to comply with this cap, but this was subsequently extended to December 2024. However, there seem to be no signs of the market share of Google Pay and Phone reducing, or the market share of competitors increasing. Moreover, Paytm, which has the third-highest market share, faces a massive challenge as the RBI has placed various restrictions on its associate company Paytm Payments Bank, which provided UPI services for Paytm. While Paytm is working with other banks to keep services running as usual, it…
News
NPCI holds meeting to discuss ways to reduce concentration risk in UPI: Report
NPCI aims to shake up the UPI market, pushing for a more diverse ecosystem beyond the PhonePe and Google Pay dominance.
Latest Headlines
- Here’s how online verification affects copyright protection: IPR expert Pravin Anand at FICCI Frames 2024 March 7, 2024
- NPCI holds meeting to discuss ways to reduce concentration risk in UPI: Report March 7, 2024
- Video: Why Reddit’s Data Deal with Google for AI Sparks Ethical Concerns About AI Training March 7, 2024
- “No urgency for fair share in India”: Sanjiv Shankar, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Joint Secretary March 7, 2024
- Infographic: Understanding Google Play Billing in India March 6, 2024
Free Reads
News
Here’s how online verification affects copyright protection: IPR expert Pravin Anand at FICCI Frames 2024
Pravin Anand, Managing Partner at Anand and Anand highlights how anonymity on the internet leads to complications like scams and difficulty in implementing copyright...
News
Reddit is full of conversations between users, which can be silly, funny, wacky and sometimes profound.
News
“No urgency for fair share in India”: Sanjiv Shankar, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Joint Secretary
Shankar is of the belief that the demands from telecommunication companies for “fair share” fees is irrelevant at the moment, simply because big players...
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...