National Internet Exchange of India Launches BhashaNet Portal for Digital Inclusion

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) unveiled the BhashaNet portal during the Universal Acceptance Day event on March 21, 2024, at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, as per a press release by the Ministry of Electronics & IT. Done with the help of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the event underlined how digital inclusivity can be fostered nationally along with the promotion of Universal Acceptance. The event titled "BhashaNet: Impetus Towards Universal Acceptance" highlighted MeitY/NIXI's commitment towards universal acceptance regardless of linguistic or textual barriers, where everyone can fully participate in the digital world. Shri S Krishnan, Secretary of MeitY, emphasised the necessity of Universal Acceptance for an inclusive internet, stating, "Leverage technology and collaboration to ensure every user's needs are met, regardless of language or script." He further highlighted India's potential to lead in standards for Universal Acceptance conformance. Panel discussions and workshops formed the core of the event, where representatives from prominent organizations such as Bhashini, ONDC, NIC, C-DAC Microsoft, UASG of ICANN, Data Xgen, Infibeam, ZOHO, and FICCI shared insights and best practices aimed at achieving Universal Acceptance readiness. The aim of the event was to make systems more Universal Acceptance compliant by empowering the participants and the wider community in their compliance efforts. Universal Acceptance means building a technical environment to allow computing devices, operating systems, browsers, social media or e-commerce to accept instructions in local languages other than…

