The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) unveiled the BhashaNet portal during the Universal Acceptance Day event on March 21, 2024, at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, as per a press release by the Ministry of Electronics & IT. Done with the help of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the event underlined how digital inclusivity can be fostered nationally along with the promotion of Universal Acceptance. The event titled "BhashaNet: Impetus Towards Universal Acceptance" highlighted MeitY/NIXI's commitment towards universal acceptance regardless of linguistic or textual barriers, where everyone can fully participate in the digital world. Shri S Krishnan, Secretary of MeitY, emphasised the necessity of Universal Acceptance for an inclusive internet, stating, "Leverage technology and collaboration to ensure every user's needs are met, regardless of language or script." He further highlighted India's potential to lead in standards for Universal Acceptance conformance. Panel discussions and workshops formed the core of the event, where representatives from prominent organizations such as Bhashini, ONDC, NIC, C-DAC Microsoft, UASG of ICANN, Data Xgen, Infibeam, ZOHO, and FICCI shared insights and best practices aimed at achieving Universal Acceptance readiness. The aim of the event was to make systems more Universal Acceptance compliant by empowering the participants and the wider community in their compliance efforts. Universal Acceptance means building a technical environment to allow computing devices, operating systems, browsers, social media or e-commerce to accept instructions in local languages other than…
News
National Internet Exchange of India Launches BhashaNet Portal for Digital Inclusion
Themed as “BhashaNet: Impetus Towards Universal Acceptance,” the event highlighted MeitY/NIXI’s commitment towards universal acceptance and participation in the digital world, regardless of linguistic or textual barriers
Latest Headlines
- National Internet Exchange of India Launches BhashaNet Portal for Digital Inclusion March 22, 2024
- Summary: US sues Apple for its illegal monopoly over smartphones March 22, 2024
- PolicyBazaar Set To Launch A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Payments Aggregator Company March 22, 2024
- Netflix, Disney, Amazon and Five Other Companies Approach Delhi HC Against Copyright Infringement of Their Content March 22, 2024
- Google Develops AI Model Capable of Forecasting Floods Several Days in Advance March 22, 2024
Free Reads
News
PB Pay Private Limited will be a non-banking finance company (NBFC) which will venture into the payment aggregation business, catering to both domestic and...
News
The team concluded that increasing open hydrological data remains key to enhancing global flood prediction using AI and traditional models.
News
Saudi Arabia is trying to harness the power of AI by creating a new fund, the largest in the world.
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...