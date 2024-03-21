The United States House of Representatives has passed a bill prohibiting data brokers from selling US citizens' sensitive data to “adversary countries” (including China, North Korea, Russia, and Iran) or any entity controlled by an adversary country. The bill, titled “Protecting Americans’ Data from Foreign Adversaries Act of 2024” defines entities controlled by an adversary country as: a person who has their principal place of business in an adversary country an entity where a person in a foreign adversary country owns at least a 20% stake a person subject to the directions of a foreign person or entity Data brokers who fail to comply with the bill will be subject to penalties by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). What is "sensitive data" under the bill? The bill lists sixteen separate categories for sensitive data including— A government-issued identifier like a person’s social security number, passport number and driver’s license number. Health information, including anything that reveals a person’s past, present, or future physical health, mental health or disability. Financial information, including credit card numbers, debit card numbers or anything that reveals the income level or bank balance of a person. Precise geolocation, which would reveal the past or present physical location of an individual with sufficient precision to identify street-level location information or the location of a person/their device within a range of 1,850 feet or less. Biometric information All the information about anyone under the age of 17 What are data brokers? Data brokers are organizations that collect…
News
New US Legislation Targets Data Brokers’ Transactions with Adversary Nations
The newly passed bill prohibits data brokers from selling the personal data of US citizens including medical and financial data to countries deemed as “adversaries” of the US
Latest Headlines
- Media industry stalwarts discuss how misinformation can affect elections at SFLC.in March 21, 2024
- Election Commission of India directs IT Ministry to cease Viksit Bharat WhatsApp message; Asks for compliance report March 21, 2024
- Profanity does not amount to obscenity: Supreme Court Quashes Criminal Proceedings Against TVF for ‘College Romance’ Series March 21, 2024
- CCI denies interim relief to Shaadi.com, Kuku FM from Google Play billing policy March 21, 2024
- Paytm in favor of ex-ante regulations in India for large digital companies March 21, 2024
Free Reads
News
According to the panelists misinformation takes a larger shape during elections and hence more concrete policies are needed to empower the fact-checkers who tackle...
News
Election Commission of India directs IT Ministry to cease Viksit Bharat WhatsApp message; Asks for compliance report
In lieu of the Model Code of Conduct being in effect, the Commission has directed the IT Ministry in a letter to "ensure forthwith...
News
Profanity does not amount to obscenity: Supreme Court Quashes Criminal Proceedings Against TVF for ‘College Romance’ Series
Earlier, the Delhi HC had directed the Delhi Police to register an FIR against the show’s director and actors under Section 67 and 67A...
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...