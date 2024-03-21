New US Legislation Targets Data Brokers’ Transactions with Adversary Nations

The United States House of Representatives has passed a bill prohibiting data brokers from selling US citizens' sensitive data to “adversary countries” (including China, North Korea, Russia, and Iran) or any entity controlled by an adversary country. The bill, titled “Protecting Americans’ Data from Foreign Adversaries Act of 2024” defines entities controlled by an adversary country as: a person who has their principal place of business in an adversary country an entity where a person in a foreign adversary country owns at least a 20% stake a person subject to the directions of a foreign person or entity Data brokers who fail to comply with the bill will be subject to penalties by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). What is "sensitive data" under the bill? The bill lists sixteen separate categories for sensitive data including— A government-issued identifier like a person’s social security number, passport number and driver’s license number. Health information, including anything that reveals a person’s past, present, or future physical health, mental health or disability. Financial information, including credit card numbers, debit card numbers or anything that reveals the income level or bank balance of a person. Precise geolocation, which would reveal the past or present physical location of an individual with sufficient precision to identify street-level location information or the location of a person/their device within a range of 1,850 feet or less. Biometric information All the information about anyone under the age of 17 What are data brokers? Data brokers are organizations that collect…

