Netflix, Disney, Amazon and Five Other Companies Approach Delhi HC Against Copyright Infringement of Their Content

Major entertainment companies, including Netflix, Disney, Amazon Content Services, Warner Bros and others have approached the Delhi High Court seeking a permanent injunction against platforms/websites hosting content to which the companies own the copyright. The Court has directed ‘doodstream.com’, ‘doodstream.co’ and ‘dood.stream’ and others to take down, within 24 hours, a list of all infringing contents, as pointed out by the companies. Websites that operate as a ‘hydra-headed monster’ Eight companies-- Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., Amazon Content Services LLC, Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc., Disney Enterprises, Inc., Netflix US, LLC, Paramount Pictures Corporation, Universal City Studios Productions LLP, and Apple Video Programming LLC—have raised a complaint against “rogue cyberlocker websites” operating in India. According to the application filed by the companies, these rogue cyberlocker websites provide an infrastructure to incentivise unauthorised hosting, uploading, storing, sharing, streaming, and downloading of copyrighted material. These websites allow users to sign in and create their own dashboard to upload copyrighted content, which then becomes a ‘library of content’ with options in global search giving other viewers access to it. Secondly, the application highlights that these websites operate in a manner that allows them to generate a new link to the content the moment it is taken down from the platform. The complainants had approached the platforms, operated by individuals from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, asking them to take down the infringing material. “Further, uploaded content would also generate a link which could be disseminated by the uploader and therefore, potentially could be disseminated through parallel websites.…

