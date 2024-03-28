Political Parties Discuss Misinformation in Politics at Council for Strategic and Defense Research’s Conference

On March 27, the Council for Strategic and Defense Research (CSDR) conducted a conference on 'Indian general elections: Challenges with DeepFakes, Big Tech, and AI'. The conference had sessions on the spread of misinformation by political actors, the role of tech companies in curbing said misinformation, and how India should navigate artificial intelligence (AI). Here are some of the most notable comments made during the discussion— Need for consultation on a fact-checking unit: Any fact check unit created needs to be made post consultation, Ruchira Chaturvedi, the National Convenor of Social Media and Digital Communications, for the Indian National Congress said during the discussion. “While the government should have rules, I do think that it can be a bit heavy-handed, which is why I think all stakeholders need to be consulted, which is why I have said that political parties having a bipartisan consensus coming together and going something to the market. That's probably the way forward,” she said. Who should be in charge of the fact-checking? Charu Pragya the National Media Panelist for Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) argued that a fact-checking institution would not work because increasingly political parties have become distrustful of such institutions. “If opposition political parties cannot even put their faith behind the Election Commission of India, or the Supreme Court. And if that was you with a biased view, what makes you feel that an institution for fact-checking is going to be taken seriously? If the government does something that is labeled X, and if…

