On March 27, the Council for Strategic and Defense Research (CSDR) conducted a conference on 'Indian general elections: Challenges with DeepFakes, Big Tech, and AI'. The conference had sessions on the spread of misinformation by political actors, the role of tech companies in curbing said misinformation, and how India should navigate artificial intelligence (AI). Here are some of the most notable comments made during the discussion— Need for consultation on a fact-checking unit: Any fact check unit created needs to be made post consultation, Ruchira Chaturvedi, the National Convenor of Social Media and Digital Communications, for the Indian National Congress said during the discussion. “While the government should have rules, I do think that it can be a bit heavy-handed, which is why I think all stakeholders need to be consulted, which is why I have said that political parties having a bipartisan consensus coming together and going something to the market. That's probably the way forward,” she said. Who should be in charge of the fact-checking? Charu Pragya the National Media Panelist for Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) argued that a fact-checking institution would not work because increasingly political parties have become distrustful of such institutions. “If opposition political parties cannot even put their faith behind the Election Commission of India, or the Supreme Court. And if that was you with a biased view, what makes you feel that an institution for fact-checking is going to be taken seriously? If the government does something that is labeled X, and if…
News
Political Parties Discuss Misinformation in Politics at Council for Strategic and Defense Research’s Conference
Despite skepticism against the utility of fact-checking units to counter misinformation in politics, panelists at the CSDR conference spoke in their favour, saying government can’t fact-check themselves.
Latest Headlines
- Toll Plazas may soon disappear, replaced with GPS chips March 28, 2024
- Google looking to acquire land in Navi Mumbai for its captive data center in India: Report March 28, 2024
- Political Parties Discuss Misinformation in Politics at Council for Strategic and Defense Research’s Conference March 28, 2024
- Video: Why the Indian government’s plan to roll out Direct to Mobile is redundant March 28, 2024
- Israel Created Database of Palestinians Using Mass Facial Recognition Technology March 28, 2024
Free Reads
News
With GPS in every car, India's toll collection is going high-tech.
News
Google is currently undergoing the necessary procedures for the leasehold land, which is presently under the ownership of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.
News
The pilot project for which is being launched in 19 cities this year, with a plan to launch a full-fledged rollout next year.
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...