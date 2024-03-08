wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , , ,

National Investigation Agency asks for ‘house arrest’ expenses from Bhima Koregaon case accused

Bhima Koregaon case accused Gautam Navlakha faces an unprecedented one crore surveillance fee demand, raising questions about legal precedents and civil liberties.

Published

Supreme Court
Credit: Aditi Agrawal

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) demanded a ‘surveillance fee’ of INR 1.64 crore from Bhima Koregaon accused Gautam Navlakha on March 7, 2024, as per a LiveLaw report. Navlakha’s counsel, Senior Advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, in turn, accused the NIA of engaging in 'extortion' by demanding an excessive amount for the activist’s house arrest expenses. In November 2022, a Supreme Court bench put Navlakha under one-month house arrest and asked for CCTV surveillance at his residence. Several restrictions were imposed on the activist including internet usage and access to electronic devices like mobile phones. The court also asked  Navlakha to pay for the CCTV surveillance and installation costs. The 70-year-old activist is accused of instigating the Bhima Koregaon violence in 2018, in which violence broke out between Maratha and Dalit groups during the Elgar Parishad convention. Surveillance fee demand - inconsistent and unjust During a recent case hearing, Additional Solicitor-General SV Raju claimed that Navlakha needs to pay one crore to meet the expenses for “round-the-clock surveillance” at his place. However, Navlakha's lawyer, Ramakrishnan argued that the central agency had wrongly calculated the fee. She talked about “alleged inconsistencies when tested against extant rules and regulations governing such payments” and contested the amount quoted by the NIA. As per LiveLaw, Ramakrishnan said that the NIA “cannot demand one crore from citizens for keeping them in custody… There is an upper limit. The rules state...Tax I pay, and I earn no money. Even by their own rules, this is not…And therefore there…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Free Reads

Supreme Court

News

National Investigation Agency asks for ‘house arrest’ expenses from Bhima Koregaon case accused

Bhima Koregaon case accused Gautam Navlakha faces an unprecedented one crore surveillance fee demand, raising questions about legal precedents and civil liberties.

7 mins ago

News

Tamil Nadu IT Dept’s ICT Academy Issues Tender Seeking AI-Powered Education Services For Government Colleges

The ICTACT is a non-profit organisation under the Department of Information Technology and Digital Services, Government of Tamil Nadu.

2 hours ago
Flipkart Cmn Flipkart Cmn

News

Flipkart considering a quick commerce platform to counter Blinkit and Zepto

Walmart-owned Indian ecommerce platform is cashing in the booming quick commerce sector by introducing 10-15 minutes delivery service in 20 cities.

3 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ