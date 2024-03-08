The National Investigation Agency (NIA) demanded a ‘surveillance fee’ of INR 1.64 crore from Bhima Koregaon accused Gautam Navlakha on March 7, 2024, as per a LiveLaw report. Navlakha’s counsel, Senior Advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, in turn, accused the NIA of engaging in 'extortion' by demanding an excessive amount for the activist’s house arrest expenses. In November 2022, a Supreme Court bench put Navlakha under one-month house arrest and asked for CCTV surveillance at his residence. Several restrictions were imposed on the activist including internet usage and access to electronic devices like mobile phones. The court also asked Navlakha to pay for the CCTV surveillance and installation costs. The 70-year-old activist is accused of instigating the Bhima Koregaon violence in 2018, in which violence broke out between Maratha and Dalit groups during the Elgar Parishad convention. Surveillance fee demand - inconsistent and unjust During a recent case hearing, Additional Solicitor-General SV Raju claimed that Navlakha needs to pay one crore to meet the expenses for “round-the-clock surveillance” at his place. However, Navlakha's lawyer, Ramakrishnan argued that the central agency had wrongly calculated the fee. She talked about “alleged inconsistencies when tested against extant rules and regulations governing such payments” and contested the amount quoted by the NIA. As per LiveLaw, Ramakrishnan said that the NIA “cannot demand one crore from citizens for keeping them in custody… There is an upper limit. The rules state...Tax I pay, and I earn no money. Even by their own rules, this is not…And therefore there…
National Investigation Agency asks for ‘house arrest’ expenses from Bhima Koregaon case accused
Bhima Koregaon case accused Gautam Navlakha faces an unprecedented one crore surveillance fee demand, raising questions about legal precedents and civil liberties.
