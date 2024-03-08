wordpress blog stats
NASSCOM Calls for return of Dynamic Pricing in Karnataka

Uniform taxi fares in Karnataka face criticism from industry bodies seeking better terms for app-based services

Published

Bring back dynamic pricing in the taxi fee structure and implement a commission fee in the meantime, urged the NASSCOM, an industry representative body, in a letter to the Karnataka transport department on February 3, 2024. While welcoming the minimum fare provision, NASSCOM argued that a flat fee for aggregate rides will negatively affect their services. What is the new cab aggregator structure? On February 3, Karnataka’s transport department announced uniform fares for cab aggregators like Ola, Uber, etc. and regular taxis alike that divide the cab rides into three categories based on the vehicle’s price. The new fare system provided a minimum fare for rides up to 4 km and additional fees based on time variations. However, it also removed surge or dynamic pricing that raised some concerns in the community. “A welcome change is the progress in the minimum fares applicable for rides up to 4 km. This is expected to solve for the low-preference of drivers to accept short-distance rides,” said NASSCOM in its blog post. Concerns and recommendation by NASSCOM Reintroduce dynamic pricing: The industry body asked the state government to restore dynamic pricing in the fares charged by app-based taxis, along with the previous guardrails in terms of a range of fare. “Earlier, a range of per-km fare was in place. This allowed app-based taxi aggregators to deploy dynamic pricing, with guardrails, i.e., within the permitted range of fares. With the latest notification, this is no longer possible because of the mandatory flat fares,” said…

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

