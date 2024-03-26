wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Mozilla, Center for Democracy and Technology write letter in support of open source AI

The letter highlights the societal benefits of Open source and why Open Source AI should be prioritized.

Published

In a letter to US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo dated March 25, 2024, many civil society organizations and academic researchers emphasized the importance of openness and transparency for AI models. Led by the Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT), Mozilla, the Electronic Frontier Foundation and leading academics from universities like Stanford, Princeton and Harvard, the letter urged the federal government to protect openness and transparency in AI in three broad points.

The letter is a comment submitted as part of a public consultation held by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) under the Department of Commerce on the risks and benefits of open-source AI models. 

The letter outlined three main points:

  • Open-source AI models provide significant societal benefits that policy should sustain and expand. Open-source software has created over $8 trillion in value and is present in 96% of commercial software. Open-source AI can similarly drive innovation, advance our understanding of AI safety through independent testing and research and make it easier for authorities to assess AI systems for compliance with privacy and civil rights regulations.
  • Policies should be based on clear evidence of marginal risks from open models compared to closed models. The risks of open models must be weighed against existing closed models and pre-existing technologies like Photoshop that already enable activities like disinformation campaigns.
  • Well-defined risks should be addressed through tailored solutions, not heavy-handed restrictions. Broad restrictions on AI models could hinder economic growth and scientific dialogue.

The letter asked the government to support more R&D in open-source AI and coordinate with the open-source community to work on better standards for testing and releasing new AI models. It also urged the Department of Commerce to ensure its forthcoming AI report and any use of export controls goes through a robust interagency process involving agencies responsible for competition, civil rights, and scientific research – not just national security bodies.

The tech industry has been grappling with the pros and cons of open-source AI. Earlier this month, entrepreneur Elon Musk launched an open source AI called Grok1, shortly after suing OpenAI for allegedly breaching an agreement to keep GPT-4 open source. In response, Open AI argued that a closed-source AI was in fact much safer than an open-source one. 

 

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Also Read:

Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

Mozilla, Center for Democracy and Technology write letter in support of open source AI

The letter highlights the societal benefits of Open source and why Open Source AI should be prioritized.

36 mins ago

News

Video: Zomato’s Pure Veg Fleet: Unraveling the Debate on Discrimination and Delivery Operations

Goyal announced changes to the Veg Fleet project, clarifying that there will be no 'on-ground segregation of this fleet.'

4 days ago

News

PolicyBazaar Set To Launch A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Payments Aggregator Company

PB Pay Private Limited will be a non-banking finance company (NBFC) which will venture into the payment aggregation business, catering to both domestic and...

4 days ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ