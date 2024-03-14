Ministry of Information and Broadcasting blocks 18 streaming for publishing “obscene” content

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has blocked 18 over-the-top (OTT, streaming) platforms including Prime Play, Mojflix, Dreams Films, and MoodX for the publication of obscene content. The ministry has also blocked 19 websites, and 10 applications (7 apps from the Google Play Store and 3 from the Apple App Store) held by these streaming services.

Further, 57 social media handles (12 Facebook accounts, 17 Instagram handles, 16 X handles and 12 YouTube channels) attached to these platforms have been taken down, cutting off these streaming services’ promotional channels. Notably, one of the blocked streaming apps had over 1 crore downloads, and two others with over 50 lakh downloads on Google Play. Their combined social media following was 32 lakh.

The MIB found the content to be in violation of section 67 and section 67A of the Information Technology Act,2000. It was also found violative of Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act,1986.

Some context:

The push for curbing obscene content has come after the streaming platform ULLU received a take-down request from the Digital Publishers Content Grievances Council (DPCGC), a self-regulatory body after finding its content to be obscene and objectionable in June last year. A day after the takedown request, the MIB asked Netflix, Disney, and other streaming services to independently review their content for obscenity and violence before putting the same online. Despite resistance from platforms, the Ministry said that there was a need for a “proactive approach” to streamline content as per a “so-called code of ethics.”

Why were these platforms taken down?

The ministry said that a significant portion of the content hosted by these services was found to be obscene and portrayed women in a demeaning manner. It further pointed out that the pornographic and sexually explicit scenes in the content were “devoid of any thematic and societal relevance.”

In its press release announcing the takedown, the Ministry said that the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur has “repeatedly emphasized” that streaming platforms should not “propagate obscenity, vulgarity and abuse under the guise of ‘creative expression’”.

Why it matters:

This action signals a clear stance by the Indian government on curbing obscene content online. With 18 separate platforms being taken down for the ‘obscenity’ of their content, content creators and OTT platforms might end up self-censoring to avoid similar action being taken against them. There have already been instances of streaming services censoring themselves. In November last year, the Washington Post reported that streaming platforms like Netflix and Prime dropped multiple proposed and ongoing projects dealing with religion, caste, owing to political pressure.

Such self-censorship not only affects content producers but also their consumers. It limits a content consumer’s ability to access diverse content which could be necessary in expanding world-views, or even in building public consciousness about important issues.

How the broadcast bill enables MIB to censor content:

In November last year, the ministry released the draft Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill,2023 . This bill puts in place programme and advertising codes which all broadcasters (including streaming services) must comply with. While these codes are yet to be prescribed, many like the Editors Guild of India say that if these codes are like the rules currently in place for Cable TV, they could significantly impede freedom of speech.

For instance, the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994 states that no programme should contain anything obscene or anything that offends good taste or decency. Such rules for online content will formalize moral policing and censorship currently imposed informally.

