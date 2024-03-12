Midjourney is banning Stability AI employees from accessing its models Over Data Scraping Allegations

Midjourney is banning the employees of fellow artificial intelligence (AI) company Stability from using its AI models, suspecting them of scraping its data. In a weekly meeting called “office hours” Midjourney said that it experienced an outage on March 2 which was a result of “botnet-like activity from paid accounts”. These paid accounts were suspected to be Stability AI employees trying to grab prompt and image pairs.

Stability AI’s founder and CEO Emad Mostaque has denied claims of data scraping, saying that his company has been using synthetic data and other data. Mostaque said on X (formerly Twitter) that he has asked his team whether they were involved with Midjourney outages and that he will dig into the issue further.

Why it matters:

This is the first time that one AI company has accused another of scraping its data. Previously, such claims have only been made by artists and publications against AI companies. For instance, OpenAI has seen five separate copyright lawsuits from writers and one from the New York Times on allegations of data scraping. Stability and Midjourney have notably also been taken to court over data scraping by artists. While AI companies have been quick to dismiss all copyright claims brought their way, how this situation develops could tell us more about the way companies will respond to each other’s potential data scraping attempts.

AI companies in talks to buy training data:

To prevent scraping accusations, AI companies have now begun setting up data-purchasing deals with content platforms. In February this year, it was reported that Reddit signed a $60 million a year deal to make its content available for training Google’s AI models. Similarly, Midjourney is also reportedly in talks with Automattic (the parent company of Tumblr and WordPress) to acquire its user data to train its models.

