Why did Microsoft’s Copilot block prompts to avoid generation of problematic images?

Copilot banned prompts related to abortion to keep the AI tool from creating malicious content. But are prompts the real issue here?

Published

What’s the news: Microsoft blocked “pro choice,” “pro choce” [sic] and “pro life” prompts on its Copilot artificial intelligence tool after a staff AI engineer flagged concerns about the AI’s image generation content to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), reported CNBC. As per the report, the AI service depicted demons and monsters alongside terminology related to abortion rights among other things. However, if the images were the primary issue, why was it necessary to block the prompts?

Copilot now flags a warning on these prompts: According to CNBC, Copilot flashes a warning to users whenever such prompts are used. It claims the prompt conflicts with the company’s content policy and that repeated policy violations may lead to automatic suspension of access. It may be noted that other prompts like “four twenty” (a reference to marijuana use) have also been blocked.

Why block prompts in the first place? Despite the struggle Shane Jones, the engineer who flagged the issue, had to face, it’s worth considering whether blocking prompts is the best solution in this case. This is not the first time a generative AI has produced contentious images. In January 2024, we reported how the Stanford Internet Observatory had found at least 1,008 Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) in LAION, a large public dataset used by various Artificial Intelligence (AI) machine learning (ML) models.

Of the five methods the report had recommended to mitigate CSAM-related problems in AI models, including removal of the flagged material from the AI models, nowhere had it considered the blocking of prompts themselves by the platform. Even here, the images are the real problem and not the prompt, especially since even simple prompts like “car accident” have led to the generation of images with a “pool of blood” in them. So, what is the benefit of blocking prompts?

This is worth asking because there are definite downfalls to this move. For one, it fails to resolve the actual technical issue of unwanted image generation by the AI. A user may easily attempt a similar or manipulated version of the prompt to get the malicious image. More worryingly, the blocking of prompts can hinder free speech for users who may want to use the AI tool about an abortion topic. Even putting aside the politics of this, simply blocking prompts to avoid unwanted content will only complicate the situation. For example, if an AI ends up generating malicious content on receiving a prompt for “animals caught in war-zone area” the answer should not be to block the prompt itself but to remove the dataset leading to wrongful images.

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

