MIB seeks stakeholder consent before responding to RTIs for comments on broadcast bill

The Internet Freedom Foundation and civic engagement initiative Maadhyam have revealed that they received emails from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting informing them that comments made by them and other stakeholders in response to the Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill 2023 were being sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005. The MIB sought their consent prior to disclosing their comments in response to RTIs.

Interestingly, MediaNama filed an RTI seeking comments made in response to the broadcast bill only to be told that “some persons/organizations had desired that the comments be treated as confidential.” The MIB also said that since the consultation was still in its nascent stages, there was no overwhelming public interest in disclosing the information.

We are sharing this email received from Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) in public interest, because we believe that it sets wrong precedents. The Ministry had invited comments on the draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill 2023, through a public notification… pic.twitter.com/TmQpPLvUUO — Maadhyam (@_maadhyam_) March 9, 2024

As Maadhyam points out, any communication between the ministry and any stakeholder on an issue of public policy is not private communication. Disclosing public feedback enables the public to hold the government accountable for the laws and rules they bring in. As such, this communication should be made public.

Speaking to MediaNama about whether the government can reject RTIs asking for comments to a consultation on grounds of “no overwhelming public interest,” Maadhyam’s founder, Maansi Verma, previously said that there would never be a case where the comments to a consultation have no overarching public interest. “I mean it’s a law that’s being made, it’s a public policy that’s being made, you have the word public in the very name of it, so you can’t be making laws and public policies in such a secretive manner where you’re doing secret consultations, that’s just not how democracy is supposed to function,” she explained.

Is the MIB really concerned about stakeholder identity?

It is important to note here that while in response to MediaNama’s RTI, the ministry stated that some stakeholders wanted their comments to be kept confidential, it had, in fact, sent out a mass email to all stakeholders. In doing so, it revealed the identity of all commenters to each other. This raises questions about whether stakeholder identity was even the real reason why MediaNama’s RTI was disposed of.

