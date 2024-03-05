wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Meta’s GAC Orders in India More Than Double in January 2024: Transparency Reports

Meta’s transparency report reveals a sharp rise in GAC orders from India in January 2024, exceeding the overall monthly GAC orders sent in the previous month

Published

Meta’s transparency report, that includes data related to Facebook and Instagram, reported receipt of 75 Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) orders from India in January 2024. With this Meta accounts for more than double the total number of GAC orders reported in December 2023. The details regarding these orders remain shrouded in mystery although a separate transparency report by Google provides some idea about the GAC procedure.

Overall, MediaNama went through transparency reports of four big tech companies to under the trends in user grievances received by social media platforms at the beginning of 2024.

Highlights of January’s transparency reports from platforms

These are the following trends of user grievances between January 1 and January 31 after looking at transparency reports from Meta, WhatsApp, Google and Twitter (December 26 to January 25):

57 GAC orders issued in January: Meta (Facebook and Instagram) reported 75 GAC orders and WhatsApp also reported 4 GAC orders. While Google did not report any GAC orders for January 2024, it reported having received at least 6 GAC orders between March and September 2023. The company also gave a service-wise break-up of the orders, which you can read about here.

Suicide and self-injury cases persist for Meta platforms: Instagram and Facebook together accounted for 3.3 million self-harm related incidents in January, the same as the previous two months. Facebook reported 1.6 million such cases while Instagram reported 1.7 million cases. Twitter reported 5 grievances regarding promotion of suicide or self-harm in its latest report but took action against none.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For those seeking help in troubled times, NGOs like AASRA offer a 24×7 helpline number, 91-9820466726 in both English and Hindi. Another helpline available is 915298782.

Twitter shows growing trend of child sexual content: Twitter received 22 child sexual exploitation complaints, nearly double that of December and took action against 41 URLs. Facebook reported 33.1 thousand content pieces of child nudity and physical abuse and 324 thousand content pieces on child sexual exploitation. Instagram reported 198.6 thousand child sexual exploitation incidents and 10.1 thousand child nudity and physical abuse incidents.

Twitter takes action on ban evasion: Twitter suspended 31 accounts after receiving 40 grievances for the same and overturning one complaint. It also actioned against 4,411 URLs in January, including 2,357 URLs for ban evasion. Facebook took action against 21,060 reports and then another 4,632 reports after special review. Instagram took action against 9,476 reports and then another 4,849 reported after special review. WhatsApp banned 6,728,000 accounts. Google took 63,975 removal actions based on user complaints.

Twitter shows monthly growth in number of user complaints: Twitter reported 2,525 complaints in January compared to 2,422 complaints in December. The highest number of complaints were regarding abuse and harassment. Google reported 24,308 complaints with 21,671 copyright grievances. WhatsApp received 14,828 grievances, of which 9,024 complaints appealed for account bans. Facebook and Instagram received 29,548 reports and 19,311 reports respectively.

Also Read:

 

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Free Reads

News

Interoperable Payment System For Net Banking To Be Launched This Year: RBI

This should facilitate quicker settlement of funds for merchants and also boost user confidence in digital payments, RBI Governor said.

48 seconds ago

News

What remains unclear about Indian Government’s advisory on AI models

While Chandrasekhar said the advisory doesn't include startups, the advisory itself does not make any such classification based on platform sizes.

46 mins ago

News

Europe fines Apple €1.8 billion in Spotify antitrust probe, orders it to remove anti-steering provisions

The case dates back to 2019 when Spotify filed a complaint against Apple's anti-steering rules which prevented apps like Spotify from informing their users...

3 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

5 days ago

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ