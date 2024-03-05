Meta’s GAC Orders in India More Than Double in January 2024: Transparency Reports

Meta’s transparency report , that includes data related to Facebook and Instagram, reported receipt of 75 Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) orders from India in January 2024. With this Meta accounts for more than double the total number of GAC orders reported in December 2023. The details regarding these orders remain shrouded in mystery although a separate transparency report by Google provides some idea about the GAC procedure.

Overall, MediaNama went through transparency reports of four big tech companies to under the trends in user grievances received by social media platforms at the beginning of 2024.

Highlights of January’s transparency reports from platforms

These are the following trends of user grievances between January 1 and January 31 after looking at transparency reports from Meta, WhatsApp , Google and Twitter (December 26 to January 25):

57 GAC orders issued in January: Meta (Facebook and Instagram) reported 75 GAC orders and WhatsApp also reported 4 GAC orders. While Google did not report any GAC orders for January 2024, it reported having received at least 6 GAC orders between March and September 2023. The company also gave a service-wise break-up of the orders, which you can read about here .

Suicide and self-injury cases persist for Meta platforms: Instagram and Facebook together accounted for 3.3 million self-harm related incidents in January, the same as the previous two months. Facebook reported 1.6 million such cases while Instagram reported 1.7 million cases. Twitter reported 5 grievances regarding promotion of suicide or self-harm in its latest report but took action against none.

For those seeking help in troubled times, NGOs like AASRA offer a 24×7 helpline number, 91-9820466726 in both English and Hindi. Another helpline available is 915298782.

Twitter shows growing trend of child sexual content: Twitter received 22 child sexual exploitation complaints, nearly double that of December and took action against 41 URLs. Facebook reported 33.1 thousand content pieces of child nudity and physical abuse and 324 thousand content pieces on child sexual exploitation. Instagram reported 198.6 thousand child sexual exploitation incidents and 10.1 thousand child nudity and physical abuse incidents.

Twitter takes action on ban evasion: Twitter suspended 31 accounts after receiving 40 grievances for the same and overturning one complaint. It also actioned against 4,411 URLs in January, including 2,357 URLs for ban evasion. Facebook took action against 21,060 reports and then another 4,632 reports after special review. Instagram took action against 9,476 reports and then another 4,849 reported after special review. WhatsApp banned 6,728,000 accounts. Google took 63,975 removal actions based on user complaints.

Twitter shows monthly growth in number of user complaints: Twitter reported 2,525 complaints in January compared to 2,422 complaints in December. The highest number of complaints were regarding abuse and harassment. Google reported 24,308 complaints with 21,671 copyright grievances. WhatsApp received 14,828 grievances, of which 9,024 complaints appealed for account bans. Facebook and Instagram received 29,548 reports and 19,311 reports respectively.

