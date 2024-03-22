Meta, in its suggestions to the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL), has stated that it opposes ex-ante regulations in India modeled after the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the EU’s new competition law. Meta stated that it believes in observing and advancing further research before "rushing to adopt any variation of the DMA (or any of the other ex-ante frameworks)." For this, they said that a "comprehensive impact assessment of the Indian economy" and clarity about its policy goals are necessary. The DMA aims to combat anti-competitive practices in the EU, by targeting unfair practices from tech companies with significant dominance over the online platform economy. A report by the CDCL on the matter of ex-ante regulation in India, along with the draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024, was released by the Government on March 12. The draft bill prohibits large digital platforms, identified as Systemically Significant Digital Enterprises, from engaging in self-preferencing, restricting third-party apps, imposing anti-steering policies, misusing the data of business users, and bundling products and services. The draft is open for public feedback until April 15. Ex-ante regulations aim to prevent anti-competitive conduct from occurring, as opposed to the current ex-post framework under the Competition Act, 2002, wherein the Competition Commission of India (CCI) intervenes after the occurrence of anti-competitive conduct. What did Meta say in its submission? Risks of regulatory inconsistency: In its submission, Meta said that the new regulations could clash with the current regulations and this regulatory inconsistency could inhibit the growth and innovation…
Meta opposes ex-ante regulations similar to DMA in India
Meta said that it believed in observing and advancing further research before "rushing to adopt any variation of the DMA (or any of the other ex-ante frameworks)." For this, they said that a "comprehensive impact assessment of the Indian economy" and clarity about its policy goals is necessary.
