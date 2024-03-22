wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Meta opposes ex-ante regulations similar to DMA in India

Meta said that it believed in observing and advancing further research before “rushing to adopt any variation of the DMA (or any of the other ex-ante frameworks).” For this, they said that a “comprehensive impact assessment of the Indian economy” and clarity about its policy goals is necessary.

Published

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Meta, in its suggestions to the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL), has stated that it opposes ex-ante regulations in India modeled after the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the EU’s new competition law. Meta stated that it believes in observing and advancing further research before "rushing to adopt any variation of the DMA (or any of the other ex-ante frameworks)." For this, they said that a "comprehensive impact assessment of the Indian economy" and clarity about its policy goals are necessary. The DMA aims to combat anti-competitive practices in the EU, by targeting unfair practices from tech companies with significant dominance over the online platform economy. A report by the CDCL on the matter of ex-ante regulation in India, along with the draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024, was released by the Government on March 12. The draft bill prohibits large digital platforms, identified as Systemically Significant Digital Enterprises, from engaging in self-preferencing, restricting third-party apps, imposing anti-steering policies, misusing the data of business users, and bundling products and services. The draft is open for public feedback until April 15. Ex-ante regulations aim to prevent anti-competitive conduct from occurring, as opposed to the current ex-post framework under the Competition Act, 2002, wherein the Competition Commission of India (CCI) intervenes after the occurrence of anti-competitive conduct. What did Meta say in its submission? Risks of regulatory inconsistency: In its submission, Meta said that the new regulations could clash with the current regulations and this regulatory inconsistency could inhibit the growth and innovation…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

Crypto-exchange OKX shuts down services in India: Report

Offshore cryptocurrency platform OKX is closing down its operations in India as such crypto companies are blocked if they don't fulfill KYC and other...

1 hour ago

News

India Reverses Laptop Import Restrictions Following US Lobbying: Report

Based on emails obtained by Reuters through a U.S. open records request (similar to an RTI request in India), officials said that the restrictions...

2 hours ago

News

Media industry stalwarts discuss how misinformation can affect elections at SFLC.in

According to the panelists misinformation takes a larger shape during elections and hence more concrete policies are needed to empower the fact-checkers who tackle...

21 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ