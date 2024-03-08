wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Meta addresses plans for end-to-end encryption in Europe after allowing interoperability

Following the Digital Markets Act coming into effect on March 7, Meta took to a blog post to address their plans on maintaining end-to-end encryption and protecting privacy.

Published

Meta will allow users in Europe to send and receive messages to/from others on third party messaging services, while on Messenger and WhatsApp, in accordance with Digital Markets Act (DMA), a new EU anti-competition law. The law came into effect on March 7 and Meta took to a blog post to address their plans on maintaining end-to-end encryption and protecting privacy.

Meta is required to enable this within three months of receiving a request from a third party messaging service, but has said that it may take longer before the functionality is ready for public use.

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) aims to combat unfair competition in the digital sector by regulating large service providers that have emerged as “gatekeepers” in the market due to their significant economic power. For messaging service providers this translates to large companies, like Meta, enabling interoperability or allowing users to communicate with others across providers, which in turn aims to foster competition. In line with the DMA, on March 7 Meta said that in due course they will release WhatsApp Reference Offer and Messenger Reference Offer for third-party providers which will outline what will be required to interoperate with the service. Third-party providers will then be required to sign an agreement with Messenger and/or WhatsApp in order to interoperate.

What about end-to-end encryption?

 Meta’s messaging services use end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to protect their users’ data. E2EE prevents third parties from accessing data in messages when it is transferred from one device to another. While Messenger is still rolling out E2EE by default for personal communication, Whatsapp has been using E2EE since 2016.  Meta uses the Signal protocol for its encryption and called it, “the current gold standard for E2EE chats.” Since working with third party service providers could potentially raise security concerns, Meta has said that in order to preserve user security they “would prefer third-party providers to use the Signal Protocol.” However, they “will allow third-party providers to use a compatible protocol if they are able to demonstrate it offers the same security guarantees as Signal.”

How will Meta allow interoperability?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meta has explained in detail how they have engineered a method to allow interoperability, using Whatsapp as an example. The blogpost said, “Third-party clients [service providers] will connect to WhatsApp servers using our [Signal ]protocol.” They will then be able to register on the Whatsapp App, where “they keep their existing user-visible identifier, and are also assigned a unique, WhatsApp-internal identifier.” Then, the third-party service providers will need to provide “proof of their user-visible identifier when they wish to connect to Whatsapp’s server.”

Whatsapp has also suggested a proxy or an “intermediary” server between a third party provider and the WhatsApp server. They said, “A proxy could potentially give third-party providers more flexibility and control over what their client can receive from the WhatsApp server.” Additionally, having a proxy nullifies the need for third parties to maintain a “chat channel.”

Flagging possible concerns

In spite of these processes, Meta has concerns.  The blog post said, “Without ownership of both clients (endpoints) we cannot guarantee what a third-party provider does with sent or received messages” and thus cannot assure that messages are safely encrypted and protected. Further they said that with interoperability they would “lose connection level signals that are important for keeping users safe from spam and scams such as TCP fingerprints.”

Finally, Meta said that having a intermediary between third party provider and a Meta server could expose the “chat metadata to the proxy server, which increases the likelihood that this data could be accidentally or intentionally leaked.”

Also Read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

Meta addresses plans for end-to-end encryption in Europe after allowing interoperability

Following the Digital Markets Act coming into effect on March 7, Meta took to a blog post to address their plans on maintaining end-to-end...

1 hour ago

News

Apple Terminates Epic Games’ Developer Account in the EU

Tech giant Apple's termination of Epic Games developer account in the EU shows the extent of App Store competition problem.

19 hours ago

News

Copyright Laws must be updated in preparation of generative AI’s entry into the Creative World: Pravin Anand at FICCI Frames 2024

Lawyers discuss the need to reform intellectual property laws in India in response to generative AI advancements.

20 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ