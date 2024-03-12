wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:

Later today: MediaNama Briefing on IT Ministry’s AI Advisory

Published

This is the last call to sign up to attend MediaNama’s briefing call today on the IT Ministry’s AI Advisory. Sign up here if you’re a subscriber or subscribe here to be eligible to attend (note: only subscriptions/signups before 1 PM today will be permitted).

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) recently released an advisory stating that any under-tested or unreliable artificial intelligence (AI) models can only be made available to Indian users after receiving explicit permission from the government. This advisory, and the two clarifications by IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar that followed it have left a lot of questions unanswered.

In this MediaNama Briefing, we will delve into what the AI advisory says, the questions surrounding it, and the potential implications of the advisory for AI companies.

Title: IT Ministry’s AI Advisory
Date: 12 March (Tuesday), 2024
Time: 3:30 PM IST

You can attend this call by buying a subscription to MediaNama

 

You’ll get access to this call, access to recordings of all our previous calls, around 35+ stories for each week, our exclusive weekly newsletter, and access to our archives of 26000+ stories.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Note: If you are a MediaNama subscriber-member, existing or new, access to briefings is included as part of your subscription. In case you haven’t received an invite, please email us at hello@medianama.com

What we will cover

In this Briefing, we will cover:

  1. Are the IT Act and the IT Rules sufficient to regulate AI?
  2. Is it fair to classify AI companies as publishers?
  3. What is an ‘untested/undertested’ AI model according to the government?
  4. Is the metadata identification suggested by the advisory feasible?
  5. Can AI companies be held responsible for the results generated by their models?
  6. Is there even a legal basis for this advisory?
  7. Is it even possible for the advisory to exclude startups from its scope?

You can read our coverage of the advisory here and here.

The session will begin at 3:30 pm IST with a presentation, explaining key points and implications of the advisory, followed by a Q&A session, in which attendees can ask questions and/or debate issues.

In case you know someone who might be interested, please share the link to this announcement with them.

Discover more:
Written By

Free Reads

News

BREAKING: Bombay High Court rejects stay on Fact-Checking Unit notification

Justice A S Chandurkar rejected the interim relief sought by petitioners and refused the stay on the formation of the fact-checking unit.

14 hours ago

News

Porn Platforms Challenge EU’s Digital Services Act in Court: Report

After Amazon, porn platforms are up against the EU Digital Services Act for wrongfully classifying them and forcing them to comply to specific rules.

15 hours ago

News

Why did Microsoft’s Copilot block prompts to avoid generation of problematic images?

Copilot banned prompts related to abortion to keep the AI tool from creating malicious content. But are prompts the real issue here?

15 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ