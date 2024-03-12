Later today: MediaNama Briefing on IT Ministry’s AI Advisory

This is the last call to sign up to attend MediaNama’s briefing call today on the IT Ministry’s AI Advisory. Sign up here if you’re a subscriber or subscribe here to be eligible to attend (note: only subscriptions/signups before 1 PM today will be permitted).

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) recently released an advisory stating that any under-tested or unreliable artificial intelligence (AI) models can only be made available to Indian users after receiving explicit permission from the government. This advisory, and the two clarifications by IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar that followed it have left a lot of questions unanswered.

In this MediaNama Briefing, we will delve into what the AI advisory says, the questions surrounding it, and the potential implications of the advisory for AI companies.

Title: IT Ministry’s AI Advisory

Date: 12 March (Tuesday), 2024

Time: 3:30 PM IST

What we will cover

In this Briefing, we will cover:

Are the IT Act and the IT Rules sufficient to regulate AI? Is it fair to classify AI companies as publishers? What is an ‘untested/undertested’ AI model according to the government? Is the metadata identification suggested by the advisory feasible? Can AI companies be held responsible for the results generated by their models? Is there even a legal basis for this advisory? Is it even possible for the advisory to exclude startups from its scope?

The session will begin at 3:30 pm IST with a presentation, explaining key points and implications of the advisory, followed by a Q&A session, in which attendees can ask questions and/or debate issues.

