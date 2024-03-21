SFLC.in, a legal activist organisation that works on issues of digital freedom, organised a panel event titled “Ballots and Bots: Elections 2024 in a Digital World” at the India International Centre in New Delhi on March 7 where two panels discussed the effect of misinformation and AI on elections. The first panel was named ‘Truth or Tale: Misinformation During Elections” featuring Pratik Sinha, co-founder of fact-checking organisation AltNews, Mmhonlumo Kikon, advisor to the Nagaland government on information technology, Karen Rebelo, deputy editor at fact-checking organisation BoomLive, Vineet Kumar, a media analyst and assistant professor at Delhi University and Jasmine Shah, a leader in the Aam Aadmi Party. The panellists debated the effects of misinformation on voter behaviour and its implications for democracy. Misinformation on apps and the necessity of fact-checking According to panellist Karen Rebelo, the biggest peddlers of misinformation are political parties and election times see the most amount of misinformation. She described it as a feature and not a bug. She gave examples of doctored videos, cropped or photoshopped images, fake polls and more recently AI-generated fake news and misinformation. She pointed out that fake news was a lot easier to create now as the widespread proliferation of AI allowed anyone to create deep fakes or voice clones. Rebelo emphasised on the dangers to democracy that widespread misinformation could pose. “The way young people are consuming the news is mainly through the apps,” said the fact checker “And those platforms are very problematic in the way they have…
News
Media industry stalwarts discuss how misinformation can affect elections at SFLC.in
According to the panelists misinformation takes a larger shape during elections and hence more concrete policies are needed to empower the fact-checkers who tackle this.
Latest Headlines
- Media industry stalwarts discuss how misinformation can affect elections at SFLC.in March 21, 2024
- Election Commission of India directs IT Ministry to cease Viksit Bharat WhatsApp message; Asks for compliance report March 21, 2024
- Profanity does not amount to obscenity: Supreme Court Quashes Criminal Proceedings Against TVF for ‘College Romance’ Series March 21, 2024
- CCI denies interim relief to Shaadi.com, Kuku FM from Google Play billing policy March 21, 2024
- Paytm in favor of ex-ante regulations in India for large digital companies March 21, 2024
Free Reads
News
According to the panelists misinformation takes a larger shape during elections and hence more concrete policies are needed to empower the fact-checkers who tackle...
News
Election Commission of India directs IT Ministry to cease Viksit Bharat WhatsApp message; Asks for compliance report
In lieu of the Model Code of Conduct being in effect, the Commission has directed the IT Ministry in a letter to "ensure forthwith...
News
Profanity does not amount to obscenity: Supreme Court Quashes Criminal Proceedings Against TVF for ‘College Romance’ Series
Earlier, the Delhi HC had directed the Delhi Police to register an FIR against the show’s director and actors under Section 67 and 67A...
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...