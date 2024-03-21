Media industry stalwarts discuss how misinformation can affect elections at SFLC.in

SFLC.in, a legal activist organisation that works on issues of digital freedom, organised a panel event titled “Ballots and Bots: Elections 2024 in a Digital World” at the India International Centre in New Delhi on March 7 where two panels discussed the effect of misinformation and AI on elections. The first panel was named ‘Truth or Tale: Misinformation During Elections” featuring Pratik Sinha, co-founder of fact-checking organisation AltNews, Mmhonlumo Kikon, advisor to the Nagaland government on information technology, Karen Rebelo, deputy editor at fact-checking organisation BoomLive, Vineet Kumar, a media analyst and assistant professor at Delhi University and Jasmine Shah, a leader in the Aam Aadmi Party. The panellists debated the effects of misinformation on voter behaviour and its implications for democracy. Misinformation on apps and the necessity of fact-checking According to panellist Karen Rebelo, the biggest peddlers of misinformation are political parties and election times see the most amount of misinformation. She described it as a feature and not a bug. She gave examples of doctored videos, cropped or photoshopped images, fake polls and more recently AI-generated fake news and misinformation. She pointed out that fake news was a lot easier to create now as the widespread proliferation of AI allowed anyone to create deep fakes or voice clones. Rebelo emphasised on the dangers to democracy that widespread misinformation could pose. “The way young people are consuming the news is mainly through the apps,” said the fact checker “And those platforms are very problematic in the way they have…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.