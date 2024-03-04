MapmyIndia announced that it won a drone 3D mapping and risk monitoring business with a large logistics company, foreseeing it as potential for recurring business. During its recent earnings call, Rohan Verma, CEO of MapmyIndia, said, “Once somebody starts wanting to do these continuous inspections and monitoring, it starts becoming a recurring business. But obviously, this drone business starts off with the first time and then as it becomes part of their SOPs to do the risk assessment, and risk assessment can't be a one-time activity. It has to continuously happen. So, at this stage, it's early stage with that customer, it's also not fully deployed across. There are also numerous upsells there in terms of multiple warehouses, multiple yards, and then multiple times. And then there are additional upsells of the software stack with that for analytics and other things, which are non-drone-based. So it's good that we are having these multiple entry points or multiple use cases across different products, for that same customer or different customers. That's what's exciting to us about our business that using this, we got into this customer, who was not a customer before. But we know there are numerous more things to upsell. And even within the drone, there's a recurring business that can happen.” Shareholders focusing on Indrones investment: In its financials, MapmyIndia described its drone pillar as in the nascent stage with a 20 percent investment in Indrones Solutions. According to the document, the company plans to offer drone-based solutions…
News
MapmyIndia Earnings Q3FY2024: Company talks about expanding its drone business model
In its financials, MapmyIndia described its drone pillar in the nascent stage with an investment of 20 percent in Indrones Solutions.
Latest Headlines
- NCPCR calls for MeitY to take action against ULLU for explicit content March 4, 2024
- Dhruv Rathee Proposes To Blur Visuals Referring to Dabur’s ‘Real’ Fruit Juice In Video For Amicable Settlement: Report March 4, 2024
- MapmyIndia Earnings Q3FY2024: Company talks about expanding its drone business model March 4, 2024
- Google partners with Indian news publishers and fact checkers to combat deep fakes March 4, 2024
- Delhi Court Directs Bloomberg to Take Down Alleged Defamatory Article on Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd March 4, 2024
Free Reads
News
The Commission received complaints against ULLU by the group ‘Gems of Bollywood’, for sharing “extremely obscene and objectionable content secretively to its subscribers, including...
News
Dhruv Rathee Proposes To Blur Visuals Referring to Dabur’s ‘Real’ Fruit Juice In Video For Amicable Settlement: Report
This case highlights a curious intersection of copyright and critique in the digital content world.
News
Google will also provide news organizations and fact checkers with essential training in advanced fact-checking methodologies, deepfake detection, and Google tools like the Fact...
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...