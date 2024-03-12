JioCinema Join Forces with Sharechat, Moj for Regional Language Sports Content

On March 11, Reliance's streaming service JioCinema announced a partnership with the social media platform Sharechat and short-form video-sharing platform Moj to provide its viewers with different avenues to consume sports content like the women's premier league (WPL), the Indian premier league (IPL), Indian Super League, and the 2024 Olympics. JioCinema will create handles on both Sharechat and Moj where viewers can consume short-form content about sporting events, as well as commentary from JioCinema's team. This partnership is expected to scale JioCinema's sports coverage in regional languages. Sharechat and Moj users will have access to JioCinema content in Bengali, Telugu, Punjabi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Bhojpuri, and Kannada. Some context: Reliance has been making significant efforts to expand its footprint in the entertainment landscape. It acquired the rights to the cricket tournament, Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2022. It has recently acquired Disney's Indian holdings, giving it access to a wider content library, including that of sports content. Reliance is also reportedly in talks with Disney to acquire its 29.8 percent stake in the subscription-based satellite television service provider Tata Play. It is worth noting here that streaming services in India have been experiencing a decline in the past several quarters. For instance, according to data collated by the investment bank UBS’s Evidence Lab, Netflix saw 0% growth in monthly active users in India in the fourth quarter of 2023. Similarly, Disney+Hotstar lost 7% (September 2023) and 23.6% (July 2023) and only managed to gain back 0.7 million subscribers as of its latest earnings…

