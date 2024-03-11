Italy’s Privacy Regulator Asks OpenAI to Furnish Details on Users’ Data Usage to Create Sora

The Italian Data Protection Authority (DPA) Garante Per La Protezione Dei Dati Personali has opened an investigation against OpenAI regarding the company’s new text-to-video AI tool called Sora, according to a statement issued by the regulator. The Italian DPA has sought clarification from OpenAI regarding data used for training Sora and its implications on the users' data in Italy and the European Union, within 20 days. What’s Sora? On February 16, OpenAI introduced Sora, a generative AI tool that can generate minute-long videos based on user prompts. The company had informed that access to Sora is restricted to researchers and a select group of creative professionals, to assess areas for risks and to gain feedback on advancing the model. Read more about Sora here. What Italy’s DPA wants to know? The DPA wants to know whether the new AI model is already available to the public and whether it is or will be offered to users in the European Union, particularly in Italy. In the context of using personal data of users, in the European Union and Italy, the Italian privacy regulator has also asked OpenAI for information regarding the data used for training Sora. The Italian privacy regulator has asked OpenAI whether it is using data from users' data to train Sora in the European Union and Italy. “OpenAI will also have to clarify to the DPA a number of issues: how the algorithm is trained; what data is collected and processed to train the algorithm, especially whether it…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.