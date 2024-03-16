IT Ministry backtracks on government approval for AI models

Any under-tested or unreliable artificial intelligence (AI) models can only be made available to Indian users only after appropriately labeling the possible inherent fallibility or unreliability of the output generated, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said in an advisory sent out on March 15 (reviewed by MediaNama). This advisory reverses the Ministry's earlier stance that required government 'explicit permission' before releasing undertested/unreliable AI models in India. Further, it says that the AI models must contain consent pop-ups or other similar mechanisms to explicitly inform the users about the unreliability of the output generated. Just like the March 1 advisory, the Ministry still says that any AI model that facilitates the creation of deep fakes, states that such deep fake content should be labeled or embedded with a permanent unique metadata or identifier. This should allow the deep fake to be identifiable as being generated by an AI model. In case a user makes any changes to an AI model's output, the metadata should be so configured to enable identification of such user or computer resource that has effected such change. While this advisory only requires user identification in cases of altered AI output, the March 1 advisory required that the metadata should identify the user of the model, the model itself, and the creator/first originator of a deep fake. Why it matters: This advisory comes in the backdrop of a flurry of concerns about how the March 1 advisory would impact startups in the AI space given…

