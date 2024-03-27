New Online Insurance Marketplace ‘Bima Sugam’ Approved To Democratize the Indian Insurance Sector

In a landmark move, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has approved the setting up of an online insurance marketplace called Bima Sugam, according to an Indian Express report. The Bima Sugam – Insurance Electronic Marketplace is part of the eight principle-based regulations approved by the IRDAI Regulations, 2024 and aims to fulfil the regulatory body’s 2047 insurance for all vision.

The new regulatory changes proposed by the IRDAI seek to digitize and democratize the insurance sector as the Bima Sugam online insurance marketplace will be a one-stop solution for selling, servicing and settling insurance claim settlements, revealed an Inc42 report. The Bima Sugam platform will uphold “transparency, efficiency, and collaboration across the entire insurance value chain”, said the IRDAI.

According to the Indian Express report, the IRDAI termed this as a step towards “universalization and democratization of insurance” in India as the Bima Sugam – Insurance Electronic Marketplace will connect distributors and consumers with insurers. Earlier in October 2022, the IRDAI suggested an Amazon-like intermediary for selling insurance products and asked insurance companies to operationalise it by January 2023 and now the IRDAI board has approved setting up the Bima Sugam website. This comes at a time when PolicyBazaar has launched its own Payments Aggregator company .

The Economic Times quoted the COO of India First Life Insurance Company, Atri Chakraborty saying that “Bima Sugam will be a unified platform, which will be integrated with various govt databases, insurers, intermediaries, insurance repositories, etc., for fetching customer details, providing product information, and buying and servicing Insurance policies. It will act as a single interface for customers, intermediaries, and agents who can connect and either buy or sell insurance across insurers (life, health, non-life)”.

Other regulatory changes approved by IRDAI

Apart from the online insurance marketplace, the IRDAI also approved third-party motor insurance policies, social sector policies and rural insurance obligations. While at the rural front, insurance obligations now onwards will be measured at the panchayat level instead of the district level, in the social sector IRDAI increased the insurance inclusion to the economically weaker sections as cardholders and beneficiaries under various government schemes. In the motor third-party insurance segment, the new unit for calculating obligations will be the renewal of coverage for goods/passenger vehicles and tractors. This metric ties obligation more directly to actual insurance renewals.

The IRDAI also merged six existing regulations into new unified Insurance Products Regulations 2024. This unified framework aims to enable faster product launches aligned with market demands. Finally, the Registration and Operations of Foreign Reinsurers Regulations 2024 consolidates prior reinsurance regulations to promote systematic growth of this sector in India.

