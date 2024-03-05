Interoperable Payment System For Net Banking To Be Launched This Year: RBI

What’s the news? The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 4 announced that it intends to launch an interoperable payment system for internet banking transactions this year. In a speech at the Digital Payments Awareness Week celebrations yesterday, the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das stated that NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. (NBBL) has been given approval for the implementation of such a system and that it will be launched this year.

Why was this needed?

“Internet Banking is one of the oldest modes for online merchant payment transactions. It is a preferred channel for payments like income tax, insurance premium, mutual fund payments, e-commerce, etc. At present, such transactions processed through Payment Aggregators (PAs) are not interoperable, i.e., a bank is required to separately integrate with each PA of different online merchants. As a result, if a customer wants to make payment from his bank account to a certain merchant, the merchant’s PA and customer’s bank must have an arrangement. Given the multiple number of payment aggregators, it is difficult for each bank to integrate with each PA. Further, due to lack of a payment system and a set of rules for these transactions, there are delays in actual receipt of payments by merchants and settlement risks,” the Governor explained.

What does this mean for users?

With an interoperable system in place, banks will not need to work individually with payment aggregators (PAs) like Razorpay, Billdesk, Cashfree, etc. for integration. This should allow more banks to easily onboard the payment ecosystem, which should in turn, “facilitate quicker settlement of funds for merchants,” RBI claimed. The proposed payment system would also boost user confidence in digital payments, the Governor said.

An interoperable payment system for digital banking was first envisioned in the RBI’s Payment Vision 2025 .

