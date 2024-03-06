Infographic: Understanding Google Play Billing in India

The table above illustrates the Google Play billing policy in India, which is at the heart of the long-running issue between Google and app developers and is facing challenges at the Supreme Court and the Competition Commission of India. You can access a full-sized image of the table here .

Last week, the battle between Google and app developers got heated after Google unceremoniously removed the apps of well-known Indian companies like Matrimony.com, Info Edge (Naukri and 99acres), Shaadi.com, Altt, Truly Madly, Stage, and others from the Play Store for failing to comply with its billing policies. The founders of these companies retorted by calling Google “digital landlords” and accused Google of disobeying the competition regulator’s antitrust order from 2022. The matter eventually reached the Indian government and after a meeting with the IT Minister, Google reinstated the apps on March 5 until the Supreme Court hears the appeals of these companies, albeit noting that Google “maintains its right to implement and enforce its business model.”

We created the above table based on publicly available information, but app developers have previously told us that apart from the service fees Google Play charges, companies also pay Google a good chunk of their revenue for advertising services. We are unable to estimate these expenses because these are discretionary spending and vary from company to company. We have, however, asked a few app developers to provide us with their version of the above chart, which includes any additional spending towards Google. We will update this post once we receive the same.

