Indian Government Announces IndiaAI Mission, outlays Rs. 10,000 crore

We missed this earlier: The Indian government has announced the approval of IndiaAI Mission, intended to promote research and development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India, with a budgetary outlay of Rs. 10,371.92 crore. The budget will be invested in building “programs and partnerships across the public and private sectors” under the mission. The announcement was made on March 7 by the Union Minister for Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal at the National Media Centre in Delhi.

The mission has seven components –

Providing compute capacity: Training AI models requires significant computing power, which is provided by Graphics Processing Units (GPU). The mission will build a minimum of 10,000 GPUs under a public-private partnership and provide them to AI startups and researchers and create an “AI marketplace” for AI services and pre-trained models. This comes after announcements by the Indian government to focus on building AI compute power and Nvidia’s announcement to partner with Reliance Industries to build “state-of-the-art” AI supercomputers in India.

Indigenous AI: IndiaAI Innovation Centres will develop and deploy indigenous Large Multimodal Models (LMMs) in critical sectors. Multimodal AI is a type of artificial intelligence (AI) that can process, understand and/or generate outputs for more than one type of data.

Datasets Platform: Provide streamlined access to quality non-personal datasets for AI innovation through a unified data platform. The Indian government has previously presented frameworks for access to non-personal data, which is data that cannot be used to identify a person. The government sought to build a large repository of anonymised data collected from various government ministries, departments and even private organisations. However, concerns have been raised about data safety, due to the possibility of possible deanonymisation of anonymised data .

App development: Promote the development of AI apps and AI based solutions in critical sectors.

AI courses: Increase accessibility to AI programs by expanding AI courses at Undergraduate, Masters, and Ph.D. levels and establishing Data and AI Labs in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Startup Financing: Support and accelerate deep-tech AI startups with streamlined access to funding for futuristic AI projects.

Safe & Trusted AI: Implementing responsible AI projects, including the development of indigenous tools and frameworks, self-assessment checklists, and governance frameworks to ensure the responsible development, deployment, and adoption of AI. The discourse surrounding responsible AI development has been brought up before, most recently due to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) advisory last week . The advisory stated that "under-tested" AI models must be government-approved before they can be used by Indians. This advisory followed soon after the Minister accused Google's AI chatbot Gemini of breaking Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) 2021 for its answer to the question "Is Modi a fascist?" The advisory received backlash on X as it was believed to hamper AI innovation in India, the opposite of what the mission is trying to achieve. The precise definitions of 'safe and trusted' are also not yet known.

