What remains unclear about Indian Government’s advisory on AI models

Minister of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on March 4 spoke about the artificial intelligence (AI) advisory that the government has issued clarifying who the advisory would apply to and who it wouldn’t. It is important to remember that the advisory has neither been revoked nor has it been updated to reflect the clarifications made by the minister. As such, the clarifications made are at odds with the advisory itself. Here is our assessment of the situation:

Who does the advisory apply to?

One of the first questions that emerged after the advisory’s rollout was who it applied to. The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 doesn’t explicitly include AI models under the definition of an intermediary or a content publisher, as such, would it be fair to interpret the rules to include them?

Speaking to the Economic Times , AI startup founders in India said that the directions prescribed under the advisory would kill startups, allowing only bigger corporations who have the resources for testing and government approval. Responding to this Chandrasekhar said on X (formerly Twitter) that the advisory doesn’t apply to startups but only to significant platforms.

Recent advisory of @GoI_MeitY needs to be understood ➡️Advisory is aimed at the Significant platforms and permission seeking from Meity is only for large plarforms and will not apply to startups. ➡️Advisory is aimed at untested AI platforms from deploying on Indian Internet… — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) March 4, 2024

This post gave rise to more questions than it answered. While Chandrasekhar said the advisory doesn’t include startups, the advisory itself does not make any such classification based on platform sizes.

It must also be noted here that IT Rules 2021 don’t define the word “platform” either, again leading to uncertainty about what the advisory means when it says that platforms must ensure that they don’t allow for any bias or discrimination and do not “threaten the integrity of the electoral process” including through the use of AI models. Chandrasekhar released a second clarification about the advisory. However, even this clarification did not shed any light on how AI models are covered under the IT Rules.

Theres much noise and confusion being created , many by people who shd know better 🤷🏻‍♂️ . I repeat myself here for their benefit ➡️There are legal consequences under existing laws (both criminal n tech laws) for platforms that enable or directly output unlawful content.… https://t.co/mufRQ7Bfcs — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳(Modiyude Kutumbam) (@Rajeev_GoI) March 4, 2024

What is an untested/ undertested platform?

Thanks for clarifying Mr Chandrasekhar. Not clear:

1. How an advisory is legally binding. Not an ordinance .

2. How it is backed by IT Act+legally kosher

3. How it excludes startups

4. What does untested mean I appreciate your focus on safety in AI. Pls do a public consultation https://t.co/YOwVQbXgzR — Nikhil Pahwa (@nixxin) March 4, 2024

MediaNama’s editor Nikhil Pahwa asked this question on X after Chandrasekhar’s first clarification. The advisory says that any under-tested or unreliable artificial intelligence (AI) model can only be made available to Indian users after receiving explicit permission from the government but doesn’t explain how the government would classify which AI model is adequately tested and which isn’t. Neither the first clarification nor the second one shed light on this.

Here’s a list of 533,534 models open sourced on HF. Which of these are going to be approved by @GoI_MeitY ? How are they going to check? https://t.co/UiZgzvN2PR pic.twitter.com/BcafzlBCSU — Rahul Madhavan (@imrahulmaddy) March 4, 2024

How can AI companies be held responsible for the results their models generate?

IT Act don’t give them the power to do this, so how is this advisory legal? Secondly, and I’m sure someone as knowledgeable abt tech as @Rajeev_GoI knows this, AI model outputs are a function of input data, training weights, tuning, prompts and context: so how can a bot

2/ — Nikhil Pahwa (@nixxin) March 2, 2024

Pahwa pointed out that the output of AI models is dependent on factors like the data input into them and their training weights. He further mentioned that the outputs are probabilistic as opposed to being deterministic and cannot be relied on for accuracy.

Just to clarify: are you saying that India will hold platforms liable for a probabilistic output that is dependent on training data, weights, prompts and context in a private chat, thereby treating the owner of a chatbot as a publisher? Is intermediary = publisher now? How?

+ https://t.co/8xlucSUpXA — Nikhil Pahwa (@nixxin) March 4, 2024 Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Notably, in his second clarification, Chandrasekhar said that the advisory stating that it was meant to make AI companies deploying lab-level/ undertested AI platforms aware of the fact that platforms have clear existing obligations to not enable or directly output under the Information Technology (IT) and criminal laws in India. However, based on the advisory, the unlawful content in question is the kind outlined under 3(1) (b) of the IT Rules . If that is the case, is Chandrasekhar suggesting that AI Companies are intermediaries?

Pahwa questioned this liability for unlawful content pointing to the Delhi High Court’s verdict on the Shreya Singal case. This verdict suggests that social media platforms need to have actual knowledge of their service being used for committing an unlawful act to be held liable for it. As such, even if we consider that AI platforms are intermediaries, should they really be held liable for the output when they have no actual knowledge that a user is generating a deep fake or misinformation using their service?

Also what you’re saying about platform liability vis-a-vis unlawful content contradicts the supreme court verdict for section 79a under Shreya Singhal. They have to have actual knowledge of the specific content, which means, as per the verdict, a court order or a govt order. — Nikhil Pahwa (@nixxin) March 4, 2024

Is this advisory even legal?

So Moneycontrol reports that AI platforms will have to seek government permission before launching any AI product in India. Seems that the @GoI_MeitY has sent an advisory to AI platforms. Meity should clarify the legal basis for this advisory, because the IT Rules and the

1/ Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading. — Nikhil Pahwa (@nixxin) March 2, 2024

Person who posted the screenshot should be responsible for dissemination, not the bot or its creator.

Fourth, IT Rules are under due diligence provisions in the IT Act. Most of these rules are illegal. Meity is acting this way because platforms did not take the govt to court

4/ — Nikhil Pahwa (@nixxin) March 2, 2024

As pointed out by Pahwa, the legality of the IT Rules, 2021 has had 17 different challenges to the constitutionality of the IT Rules have been filed before various High Courts of India by individuals, associations, and organizations. As such, it makes one wonder whether these should even be used as a means to regulate AI. Even if the advisory is considered legal, it is also worth pointing out here that it would not be legally binding.

