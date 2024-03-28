Video: Why the Indian government’s plan to roll out Direct to Mobile is redundant

The Indian government is all set to roll out Direct to Mobile (D2M) technology. The pilot project for which is being launched in 19 cities this year, with a plan to launch a full-fledged rollout next year. The pitch from the Indian government is that you will be able to view broadcast TV channels on your mobile phones directly without an internet connection. This will probably require a dense network of terrestrial towers to receive signals from satellites and then transmit to streaming devices. There’s a lot of public money that’s going to be invested in rolling out the required network infrastructure.

But, do we really need D2M technology in the internet age? Who’s going to benefit from this project? Are there existing alternatives? In this video, MediaNama Founder-Editor Nikhil Pahwa explores these questions and uncovers the history of the government’s plans to roll out D2M.