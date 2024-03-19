Indian Army sets up unit to incorporate military applications of critical technologies

The Indian Army has set up a special unit named Signal Technology Evaluation and Adaptation Group (STEAG) focused on developing military applications of critical technologies. According to a report by Hindustan Times , the group is intended to nurture the complete spectrum of wired and wireless technologies.

“The elite unit will focus on all critical applications of technology such as electronic exchanges, mobile communications, software defined radios, electronic warfare systems, 5G and 6G networks, quantum technologies, AI, machine learning, etc,” the HT report said. The unit will also carry out technical scouting, evaluation and development of ICT solutions and provide user interface support.

According to army officials, STEAG is set to be “a premier organisation, the first of its kind equipped with the capability to harness niche technology, leverage cutting-edge solutions and identify suitable cases for defence applications by fostering collaboration with academia and industry.”

STEAG is part of the Indian Army’s push towards incorporating cutting-edge technology into its operations. On March 11, the Chief of Army Staff Manoj Pande discussed the need to incorporate AI into the military with it already preparing for an “AI roadmap in consultation with subject master experts, which will serve us [the Indian Army] good for the next 20 to 25 years.” The Army had also previously unveiled an end-to-end secure mobile ecosystem called SAMBHAV, which would act as an indigenous OS for mobile phones.

Critical technologies came into the spotlight last year, at the inaugural meeting of the Critical and Emerging Technology initiative (iCET), which was a technology partnership between the USA and India . According to the US, “critical and emerging technologies are a subset of advanced technologies that are potentially significant to U.S. national security” which include advanced computing, artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous systems and robotics, communication and networking technologies, financial technologies, quantum information technologies, and semiconductor technologies. While it is so far unknown if STEAG is in any way connected to the same initiative, recent developments point towards the interest militaries across the world have taken in advanced and critical technologies.

