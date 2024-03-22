India Reverses Laptop Import Restrictions Following US Lobbying: Report

The Indian Government has reversed its decision to enforce import restrictions on laptops, tablets, servers, and other IT hardware after previously undisclosed lobbying by US officials, according to a report by Reuters. In August last year, India’s Ministry of Commerce notified that the import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and ultra-small form factor (USFF) computers and servers under code HSN 8741 would be restricted. The notification stated that the import of these products would only be allowed against a valid license for restricted imports.

Based on emails obtained by Reuters through a U.S. open records request (similar to an RTI request in India), officials said that the restrictions were problematic to the business climate and $500 million worth of annual U.S. exports. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai met Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal soon after the policy was initially rolled out and said that the stakeholders needed to be consulted for it, arguing that the US wanted India to rescind the requirement.

Developments around India’s import curb:

India’s import restriction was expected to come into effect on November 1, 2023, but as November came and went it was unclear whether the policy had been implemented. As such, in December 2023, MediaNama filed an RTI request to seek information about the implementation of the policy, only to be sent back the notification which had first announced the restriction back in August.

Then, in January 2024, the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) published a circular clarifying that desktop computers would not be included under the scope of import restrictions, without any mention of whether the original policy had been implemented. The same month, the Ministry of Commerce also published a press release stating that in a meeting with the Commerce Minister, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai welcomed the fact that India has implemented the import restriction in a “facilitative manner that has thus far minimized the impact on trade”. Tai urged India to ensure that the end-to-end online system currently in operation and related policies do not restrict trade going forward.

