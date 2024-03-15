wordpress blog stats
Internet and Mobile Association of India’s submission opposing ex-ante regulations sparks debate

The IAMAI appears to have changed its stance on ex-ante regulations as seen in a new submission to the CDCL.

Published

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) opposed ex-ante regulations in India in its submission to the Committee on Digital Competition Law (CDCL), whose report on this matter, and the draft Digital Competition Bill, 2024, was released by the Indian government earlier this week. The industry association told the Committee that a separate competition law for digital companies would be too much of a burden for companies as it would hamper innovation and investments in India and that there is no consensus that ex-ante laws will address anti-trust concerns. This position is surprising given IAMAI's initial submission last year that favoured ex-ante regulations with many of its members publicly criticising the present stance. MapmyIndia CEO Rohan Varma, Matrimony.com CEO Murugavel Janakiraman, and People Group Founder and Shark Tank investor Anupam Mittal were among those who voiced their concerns about IAMAI publicly in May last year, accusing the IAMAI leadership of being dominated by representatives of foreign tech companies who acted against the interest of Indian consumers and companies. Eventually, the IAMAI leadership saw a major upheaval in the elections that happened shortly after with the key positions going to representatives from Indian companies. It is not clear why IAMAI did not resend its submission following the leadership change if its members were unhappy with the original submission.  It was reported back then that Paytm, Bharat Matrimony, Shaadi.com, Tinder-owner Match Group, ShareChat, Spotify, and a few other startups wrote to the CDCL disagreeing with the submission made by IAMAI. They…

