The foreseeable death of cookies will lead to increased marketing expenditure, as Elizabeth Venkataraman, the executive director of marketing at Shriram Finance, pointed out during AdTech 2024 in New Delhi. Cookies are small pieces of data used by websites to track users’ activities. Advertisers use them to provide personalized advertisements and also assess how these ads are performing. Google has notably been discussing phasing them out since 2020 and plans to complete this phase-out by 2024. Given advertisers’ reliance on cookies, there has been concern that the cookie phase-out would undermine the ability of publishers to generate revenue and undermine competition in digital advertising, entrenching Google’s market power. In 2021, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) began an investigation into Google about the competition concerns surrounding the cookie phase-out. Since then, Google has been working with the regulator to resolve the concerns. Without cookies, marketers would have to find alternative ways to give personalized product/service recommendations. Speaking from her experience with financial services, Venkataraman said that the sector would have to invest in sophisticated customer data and customer relationship management platforms (CDPs and CRMs) and combine their first-party data (data collected directly from customers) with third-party data (like customers’ travel information and credit scores) to make the information they have relevant while keeping marketing costs low at the same time. How does cookielessness affect packaged goods companies? Om Kumar Jha, the director of Media, Data, Marketing Capabilities, and Partnerships at PepsiCo, pointed out that while there will be an…
News
How the cookie crumbles: What cookie phase out means for brands and marketers?
Cookies are small pieces of data used by websites to track users’ activities., which advertisers use to provide personalized advertisements and also assess how these ads are performing.
Latest Headlines
- How the cookie crumbles: What cookie phase out means for brands and marketers? March 15, 2024
- Internet and Mobile Association of India’s submission opposing ex-ante regulations sparks debate March 15, 2024
- Apple opposes ex-ante regulations, similar to Digital Markets Act, in India March 15, 2024
- Apple Acquires AI Startup in attempt to get ahead of competition March 15, 2024
- Zepto First To Introduce Platform Fee in India’s Quick Commerce Sector March 15, 2024
Free Reads
News
The IAMAI appears to have changed its stance on ex-ante regulations as seen in a new submission to the CDCL.
News
Ex-ante regulations aim to prevent anti-competitive conduct from occurring, as opposed to the current ex-post framework under the Competition Act, 2002.
News
A series of changes taken by Zepto this month is set to disrupt the quick commerce sector in India, including subscription models, late night...
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
News
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
News
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...