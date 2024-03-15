How the cookie crumbles: What cookie phase out means for brands and marketers?

The foreseeable death of cookies will lead to increased marketing expenditure, as Elizabeth Venkataraman, the executive director of marketing at Shriram Finance, pointed out during AdTech 2024 in New Delhi. Cookies are small pieces of data used by websites to track users’ activities. Advertisers use them to provide personalized advertisements and also assess how these ads are performing. Google has notably been discussing phasing them out since 2020 and plans to complete this phase-out by 2024. Given advertisers’ reliance on cookies, there has been concern that the cookie phase-out would undermine the ability of publishers to generate revenue and undermine competition in digital advertising, entrenching Google’s market power. In 2021, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) began an investigation into Google about the competition concerns surrounding the cookie phase-out. Since then, Google has been working with the regulator to resolve the concerns. Without cookies, marketers would have to find alternative ways to give personalized product/service recommendations. Speaking from her experience with financial services, Venkataraman said that the sector would have to invest in sophisticated customer data and customer relationship management platforms (CDPs and CRMs) and combine their first-party data (data collected directly from customers) with third-party data (like customers’ travel information and credit scores) to make the information they have relevant while keeping marketing costs low at the same time. How does cookielessness affect packaged goods companies? Om Kumar Jha, the director of Media, Data, Marketing Capabilities, and Partnerships at PepsiCo, pointed out that while there will be an…

