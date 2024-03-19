Gujarat High Court has issued a notice t to Google, the Union Government, and the state government seeking their appearance in court on March 26 in a court case filed by a computer engineer whose Google account was blocked for backing up photographs of alleged 'explicit child abuse' content on Google Photos. According to a report by Livelaw, the computer engineer in question, Neel Shukla, has argued that Google failed to inform him of the objectionable photos, but he suspects that action was taken over a photo showing him being bathed by his grandmother when he was two years old. As a result of his account being blocked, Shukla has been unable to access any of the services attached to Google, which has led to significant business losses for him. He states that Google used artificial intelligence for both the initial content scan and the appeal process to contest the subsequent account blocking." How does Google detect child sexual abuse material? "Google says that it uses a combination of hash matching and artificial intelligence (AI). Hash matching allows it to find child sexual abuse material (CSAM) that has been previously identified by organizations like the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF). On the other hand, AI is used to detect content that closely matches the patterns of previously confirmed CSAM. Google says that its AI systems are 'specifically designed to recognize benign imagery like a child playing in the bathtub or backyard,…
Gujarat High Court issues notice to Google over blocking Gmail account for allegedly explicit childhood photos
Google claims that it has a team of trained personnel that reviews each piece of new imagery flagged by the AI, to confirm it is CSAM before it is ever reported.
Response to NPCI CEO's comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
