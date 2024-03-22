The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) has issued an advisory directing social media platforms and online advertisement intermediaries to refrain from publishing and broadcasting advertisements of offshore online betting platforms or any such service depicting these platforms in a surrogate manner. The Ministry has also cautioned that safe harbour protection under Section 79 of the IT Act will not be applicable if an intermediary fails to “expeditiously remove or disable access” to unlawful content hosted on its platform. “Based on the above provisions of law, and the significant financial and socio-economic implications of online betting and gambling on consumers, particularly the youth, the Ministry hereby strongly advises all endorsers and influencers on social media to refrain from showing such promotional content/advertisements, including surrogate advertisements, of offshore online betting and gambling platforms in any form whatsoever. While the online advertisement intermediaries are advised not to target such content towards Indian audience, the social media intermediaries are advised to conduct sensitization efforts among their users to refrain from publishing such content,” the advisory stated. Advisory by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA): The MIB’s direction comes in response to an earlier advisory issued by the CCPA on March 6 highlighting that surrogate advertisements regarding betting or gambling, considered to be illegal, have been on the rise. According to the CCPA, betting platforms are employing celebrities and influencers to endorse and promote such activities, which ultimately creates an impression that indulging in such activity is acceptable. The CCPA pointed out that betting…
News
Indian Govt Issues Advisory Against Publication of Surrogate Ads Promoting Offshore Online Betting, Gambling
This came in response to an advisory by the Central Consumer Protection Authority which noted a rise in surrogate ads with betting platforms employing celebrities and influencers to endorse and promote such activities.
