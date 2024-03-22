wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Indian Govt Issues Advisory Against Publication of Surrogate Ads Promoting Offshore Online Betting, Gambling

This came in response to an advisory by the Central Consumer Protection Authority which noted a rise in surrogate ads with betting platforms employing celebrities and influencers to endorse and promote such activities.

Published

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) has issued an advisory directing social media platforms and online advertisement intermediaries to refrain from publishing and broadcasting advertisements of offshore online betting platforms or any such service depicting these platforms in a surrogate manner. The Ministry has also cautioned that safe harbour protection under Section 79 of the IT Act will not be applicable if an intermediary fails to “expeditiously remove or disable access” to unlawful content hosted on its platform. “Based on the above provisions of law, and the significant financial and socio-economic implications of online betting and gambling on consumers, particularly the youth, the Ministry hereby strongly advises all endorsers and influencers on social media to refrain from showing such promotional content/advertisements, including surrogate advertisements, of offshore online betting and gambling platforms in any form whatsoever. While the online advertisement intermediaries are advised not to target such content towards Indian audience, the social media intermediaries are advised to conduct sensitization efforts among their users to refrain from publishing such content,” the advisory stated. Advisory by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA): The MIB’s direction comes in response to an earlier advisory issued by the CCPA on March 6 highlighting that surrogate advertisements regarding betting or gambling, considered to be illegal, have been on the rise. According to the CCPA, betting platforms are employing celebrities and influencers to endorse and promote such activities, which ultimately creates an impression that indulging in such activity is acceptable. The CCPA pointed out that betting…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Curious about the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. For story tips, please feel free to reach out at sarasvati@medianama.com

Free Reads

News

Video: Zomato’s Pure Veg Fleet: Unraveling the Debate on Discrimination and Delivery Operations

Goyal announced changes to the Veg Fleet project, clarifying that there will be no 'on-ground segregation of this fleet.'

1 day ago

News

PolicyBazaar Set To Launch A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Payments Aggregator Company

PB Pay Private Limited will be a non-banking finance company (NBFC) which will venture into the payment aggregation business, catering to both domestic and...

1 day ago

News

Google Develops AI Model Capable of Forecasting Floods Several Days in Advance

The team concluded that increasing open hydrological data remains key to enhancing global flood prediction using AI and traditional models.

1 day ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ