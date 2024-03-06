Google on March 5 reinstated the apps of ten Indian companies that were earlier removed from the Play Store for non-compliance with the app store's billing policy. This includes Matrimony.com, Altt, Truly Madly, Kuku Stage, Quack Quack, Kuku FM, and a few others. Apps belonging to Info Edge (Naukri and 99acres) and Shaadi.com were also among the apps that were delisted, but these were reinstated a few days ago after these apps removed their in-app billing component. All the apps that were targeted belong to companies that have challenged Google's billing policy at the Supreme Court. "In the spirit of cooperation, we are temporarily reinstating the apps of the developers with appeals pending in the Supreme Court. Google maintains its right to implement and enforce its business model, as established in various courts. We will invoice our full applicable service fees in the interim and are extending payment timelines for these companies. We look forward to a collaborative effort to find solutions that respect the needs of all parties," a Google spokesperson told MediaNama. Google's statement indicates that it will bill these apps' service fees according to its policy but the deadline to pay these bills will be extended while the Supreme Court hears the appeals. The reinstatement comes after the Indian government intervened in the issue. The removal of these apps on March 1 caused a huge backlash from the Indian startup community with many founders calling it a "dark day" for the Indian internet and accusing Google of not…
Google resinstates delisted Indian apps on Play Store following government intervention
Google brings back ten Indian apps to the Play Store, pending Supreme Court appeal.
Any app store or web hosting service that fails to comply with the bill will be fined any amount that results from multiplying $5,000...
Microsoft has compared the copyright concern raised by NYT about AI to the concern raised by the American Motion Pictures Association about the videocassette...
Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities
NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...
Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
