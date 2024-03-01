Google removes apps of Matrimony.com, Shaadi, and other Indian companies for not complying with the Play Store billing policy

Google has removed apps belonging to Matrimony.com, Shaadi.com, Truly Madly, STAGE, and other well-known Indian companies, informing them that the apps are not in compliance with the Play Store billing policy. "It's a dark day for India," founders of these companies told MediaNama, alleging that Google is the one not in compliance with the Indian competition regulator's antitrust order. Google has published a blog post about this development stating: "Today, we have over 200,000 Indian developers using Google Play who adhere to our policies, helping us ensure we have a safe platform; however, for an extended period of time, 10 companies, including many well-established ones, have chosen to not pay for the immense value they receive on Google Play by securing interim protections from court. These developers comply with payment policies of other app stores. [...] For years, no court or regulator has denied Google Play’s right to charge for the value and services we provide. On 9 February, the Supreme Court also refused to interfere with our right to do so. While some of the developers that were refused interim protection have started fairly participating in our business model and ecosystem, others choose to find ways to not do so." Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO of Matrimony.com told MediaNama: "I consider this a dark day for the Indian internet. What is the urgency for Google to remove apps when CCI is hearing the matter? As far as we are concerned, Google is not following the CCI order. The government…

